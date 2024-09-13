60 educators nationwide to participate

COLONIE — Shaunna Pastuszak, an 8th-grade teacher at Sand Creek Middle School, was selected as one of 60 educators nationwide to participate in the White House Teacher Institute this summer. The weeklong workshop provided Pastuszak with an opportunity to enhance her understanding of American history and government alongside fellow educators from across the country.

Throughout the workshop, Pastuszak engaged in various activities, including a curator-led tour of the White House, which offered an immersive experience into the history of the nation’s iconic executive residence. The program also focused on the lives and contributions of influential Civil Rights leaders, such as Mary McLeod Bethune and Frederick Douglass.

Reflecting on her experience, Pastuszak noted the value of interacting with current and former White House staffers. “The insights I gained into the workings of the executive branch, the impact of historical decisions on today’s world, and even the quirky details about Presidential family life were invaluable,” she said.

As the new school year approaches, Pastuszak plans to integrate her experiences into her teaching. She intends to use primary source documents provided by the White House Historical Association to help students explore lesser-known stories of White House history. Her goal is to inspire students to appreciate the complexities of history and recognize the contributions of figures who have shaped the nation’s past.

Pastuszak’s participation in the White House Teacher Institute is expected to enrich her students’ learning experience, offering them a deeper understanding of history and civic engagement.