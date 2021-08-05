DELMAR — He may have just graduated last month from Bethlehem Central High School, but Justin Dong is headed to college with a prestigious title — 2021 National Merit Scholar.

Dong was one of only 7,500 students nationwide to be named a National Merit Scholarship winner this year. The prize is a renewable $2,500 scholarship that is awarded to the nation’s top performers on the PSAT who have also demonstrated outstanding academic achievement in high school.

Bethlehem Central recently caught up with Justin to ask him a few questions before he enrolls at Northwestern in the fall.

How did you choose Northwestern?

I decided to attend Northwestern University because of its tight-knit culture, collaborative spirit, and broad interdisciplinary approach to research. Moreover, its combination of academic flexibility and Big Ten sports appealed to me.

Do you have a planned major?

I currently plan on double majoring in computer science and mathematical methods in the social sciences. What extracurricular activities did you take during high school? Did any help you decide which major to pursue? My main extracurricular activities in high school were Speech and Debate Club, Science Olympiad, Computer Science Honor Society, Model UN, violin, and tennis. Computer Science Honor Society evidently cultivated my interest in computer science. On the other hand, I decided to pursue a second major in mathematical methods in the social sciences by developing a passion for research and economics through Speech and Debate Club, Science Olympiad, and Model UN.

What are you most looking forward to at college?

I’m really excited to meet new people from diverse backgrounds. I love getting to know people, and college is one of the best places to do that.

What will you miss about being a student at Bethlehem?

Above all, I will miss the people at Bethlehem. My fellow students, the faculty, and the staff have been immensely kind and supportive these past few years.

What are you up to this summer?

I’m working at a local swim and tennis club as a tennis camp counselor for elementary school kids. In my free time, I’m reading books and doing personal computer science projects.

Several members of the BCHS class of 2021 were named National Merit Scholar finalists and commended students earlier this year.

In October, seniors Caitlin Chung, Benjamin Goldberg and Tyler Lippold were named 2021 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists. Casey Benzing, Kelsey Classen, Tyler Dammeyer, Aaron Davis, Benjamin Eisenbraun, Jonah Eng, Samantha Fuscus, Aijah Garcia, Danielle Huli, Peter Klisiwecz, Jane Reagan, Madeline Saunders and Xiangwan Sun were all named 2021 National Merit Commended Students.