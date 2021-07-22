RAVENA — Renovations began last week in each of Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk School District’s four buildings in preparation for the 2021-22 school year.

The work represents the third and final phase of the construction project that was approved by voters in 2015.

In January 2015, district voters approved a $30.09 million capital project, a two-part plan that included construction of the new high school gymnasium, tennis courts, soccer fields and a new multi-purpose building, as well as reconstruction or renovation to various district buildings and facilities deemed necessary for health, safety, accessibility and code compliance.

A.W. Becker and Pieter B. Coeymans are both undergoing renovations in their main entry and office areas. District officials said that each will create a “more pleasing and accessible entryway” for students and families. The district also said that each renovated space will include updated nurses’ offices with ADA-accessible bathrooms, conference rooms and vestibules with added security measures.

“Our continuing focus on career pathways for students is driving some much-needed updates at both the middle school and high school,” the district stated through a release on its website.

The district website featured several pictures from various points of the comprehensive renovation project. One picture revealed what appears to be preparations to remove the wall separating the reception office at A.W. Becker from its front foyer. Other undescriptive pictures show the jagged edges of concrete walls nearly removed, and the exposed network of heating, ventilation and air conditioning ducts.

The middle school will receive a renovated Family and Consumer Science room and art room. The high school, which was able to complete its art room update during an earlier phase of construction, will also receive an expanded and modernized FACS room.

RCS BOE elects president, veep

The Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Board of Education elected Edward Reville as President and Jason Hyslop as Vice President during its re-organizational meeting on Wednesday, July 7.

Each position carries a one-year term.