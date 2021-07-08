DELMAR — This summer, the Bethlehem Central School District Board of Education is expected to continue discussing a potential Facilities Improvement Capital Project that could be put before voters as early as fall 2021.

The district has identified approximately $36 million in priority projects that are included in its Five-Year Capital Facilities Plan. The project, however, is expected to be budget neutral, with debt service costs fully offset by New York State building aid and significant use of the district’s capital reserve fund.

The district anticipates approximately $25.2 million in state aid. Another $15 to $17 million would be drawn from the district’s Capital Reserve fund.

The price tag encompasses several projects in buildings throughout the district, including $14.9 million at the high school and $9.3 million at the middle school. Each of the elementary schools have been targeted too. Approximately $4.4 million worth of improvements is proposed for Hamagrael. Another $2.4 million would go towards Glenmont, followed by $2.3 at Slingerlands, $729,296 at Elsmere and $545,148 at Eagle.

The auditorium at Bethlehem Central Middle School is listed at the top of the district’s list of priority projects. The list also includes renovations to the middle school’s library media center, family and consumer science classroom, and its digital tech classroom.

Among the approximately 15 projects listed by the district is its choice to replace the grass athletic field at the high school campus with a synthetic turf field.

The Board will continue to hold public discussions through summer 2021 as it refines the project scope and costs. Updates will appear on this page as the development of the capital project moves forward.