GLOVERSVILLE— Carlos E. Anzola, 64, entered into rest peacefully on March 31, 2025 at his home in Gloversville, NY. He was the son of Eduardo Anzola, MD (Joan Anzola) of Valley Falls, NY and Anne M. Anzola, of Dawsonville, GA.

He is survived by his two children, Francesca Anzola and Felix Anzola, and his siblings, Cristina Anzola Utter (Dennis Utter), John Anzola (Tania Wiens) and Robert Anzola (Kathryn Densmore Anzola). Carlos is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Grant, Dylan, Katherine, Henry and Maxwell. He is fondly remembered and survived by his paternal aunts and cousins in Colombia, Mexico, and the United States.

Carlos enjoyed a happy childhood in Delmar, NY, riding his dirt bike on local trails, and sailing his Sunfish sailboat on Thompson’s Lake. He attended Bethlehem Central Schools, afterwards earning an Associate Degree in Accounting from Russell Sage College. He went on to complete an apprenticeship sponsored by IBEW Local 236 and the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) in the Capital Region. He continued learning and updating his skills and enjoyed the challenge and satisfaction of his work as an electrician. He was a long term employee at the General Electric Plastics Plant in Selkirk, NY (later SABIC) before retiring in July 2020.

Carlos enjoyed repairing and restoring motors, electronics, and historic homes. He appreciated vintage audio gear, and would spend hours working on a project while playing 80’s heavy metal music. As he restored houses, he always took special care to match the details and furnishings to the period and style of the home, whether Farmhouse, Victorian, or Mid-Century Ranch.

In his retirement, Carlos moved to Fulton County, where he spent each day exploring the outdoors with his dog, Philly. Together they checked out the renovations in downtown Gloversville or walked in parks and rail trails in short excursions away from home. Always ready with a helping hand for his children or his parents, he embodied generosity, integrity, and humility. The family will fondly remember happy times spent at his home, or on vacations at Lake George and Cape Cod.

Carlos stayed strong during his brief illness. At Carlos’ request there will be no calling hours. Commemoration services will be held for the family at a later date. Donations, if desired, can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.