Priscilla Lee Ferry, 82, of Clarksville, NY, passed away on the evening of Monday, March 31, 2025, in the comfort and solace of her own home.

Born January 15, 1943, in Zanesville, OH, she was the daughter of the late Hazel (Ogg) and LeRoy Ferry formerly of Knox, PA. She was pre-deceased by her 2 siblings: Jerry Wolf (Ferry) formerly of Shippenville, PA, and Alanna Ferry-Marinucci formerly of Rome, Italy.

Priscilla spent her life as an advocate for others on many different levels. She worked for and was retired from the NYS Department of Health and Human Services where she worked in a supervisory role. Later in life she fulfilled her long-held dream of pursuing a degree in Nursing and received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from SUNY Utica/Rome and her RN certification at the age of 53. She worked for Albany Medical Center in the women’s health and reproductive services division. She was an inspiration.

Priscilla was someone who loved good music, visual art, poetry (especially the writings of James Joyce, E.E. Cummings, Dylan Thomas, and Emily Dickinson). Having grown up on Long Island, she was in love with all things related to the ocean (especially the Maine coast and Cape Cod), the mountains of Vermont, and beautiful sunsets. She was a wonderful cook and baker and enjoyed crocheting and needlepoint.

Priscilla is survived by her two sons, Daniel Ian Smith (wife Eileen), of Franklin, MA, and Corey Dylan Smith, of Clarksville, NY. She is also missed and loved by her legacy of grandchildren, Emmett Fox, of Troy, NY, Kaya Smith, of Clarksville, NY, and Catherine Hazel Smith, of Franklin, MA, in addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

A memorial service to be announced by her family will be held in her honor at a later date.