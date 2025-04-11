Ronald W. Tweedie, age 88 of Delmar, NY passed away on March 12, 2025 at the Residences at Paine Estate in Wayland, MA after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Ron was born in Walton, NY, on June 2, 1936 to Roland and Marion (Ward) Tweedie. After high school, he attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston, graduating with a BS in Civil Engineering in 1958 and a love for the Red Sox. Upon graduation, Ron moved to California and began work with the California Department of Transportation. There he met the love of his life, Carolyn Nylund, whom he married in 1961. Ron and Carolyn returned to NY where Ron began his career with the Highway Planning Division of the NYS Department of Transportation. They quickly settled in Delmar, NY where they raised their 3 children and would live for 60 years. He was an active member at the Delmar Presbyterian Church, serving in many capacities. In addition to family, Ron enjoyed many interests. He loved running, cross-country skiing, pitching horseshoes, playing on the Church Softball team, bowling and bicycling. In his late 30’s, Ron followed in the footsteps of his Father-in-Law and became a beekeeper. He maintained hives in several places around the Town of Bethlehem, selling honey to farm stands, health food stores, restaurants, co-ops and customers who came to the house. Ron loved music and taught himself to play the guitar. He sang in the choir and played his guitar for a variety of services at the church. He was a member of the Mendelssohn Club of Albany for many years. Ron also joined with local musicians, in duos and trios, performing oldies, cowboy, nautical and folk songs at nursing homes, assisted living facilities and senior gatherings. After retirement in 2000, Ron was a volunteer driver for the Town of Bethlehem Senior Services Department. Ron and Carolyn enjoyed frequent travels both in the US and abroad.

Ron is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn (Nylund) Tweedie; his children and their spouses Janet (Tweedie) and Michael Sachs of Waltham, MA, Matthew and Mary Rose (Mazzarese) Tweedie of Marlborough, MA and Jennifer (Tweedie) and Doug Yonamine of Algonquin, IL; Six Grandchildren – Hannah (Sachs) Galvani, Madeline (Sachs) Rivers, David Yonamine, Rachel Yonamine, Sarah Yonamine and Cathy (Mazzarese) and Frank Russo of Sayre, PA; Three Great-grandchildren – Isabella Russo, Grace Russo, and Nina Russo. He is predeceased by brother John Tweedie of Walton, NY, and survived by 2 siblings, Stephen and Patricia (Streicher) Tweedie of Stillwater, OK and Estelle (Tweedie) and Charles Bennett of Denver, CO. In addition, Ron had many loving nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be private, with an internment in Walton, NY. Donations in Ron’s memory may be made to The Town of Bethlehem Senior Services Department, 445 Delaware Ave, Rm 110, Delmar, NY.