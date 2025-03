Barbara D. Sutton (LaFrance) of Clyde, N.Y., born May 1943 in Schenectady N.Y., has gone to be with the Lord with family by her side on March 1, 2025.

She was born of Elwin J. LaFrance and Eleanor M. LaFrance (Lange). She was predeceased by her mother, father and the father of her children George W. Sutton. She is survived by sons Ronald J. and David C. Also Grandson Darren M.

She worked at Parker Hannifin for years, then later had earned her ministers license. She enjoyed teaching literacy.