DELMAR – Mark H. Baumbach, son of the late Carl S. and Ruth W. Baumbach, formerly of Voorheesville, New York, born on June 23, 1943, died on January 23, 2025 after a long battle with Parkinsons Disease.

He and his mother owned the Helderberg School of Music, where they gave private lessons of the violin, piano and organ. He was a graduate of The Albany Academy, Hamilton College and received his Master’s Degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He was the church organist and Choir Director of the former United Armenian Calvary Congregational Church, in Troy, New York for 18 years.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Delmar, New York, where he sang in the choir. He was the past Master of Wadsworth Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons Lodge #417. He was also a member of The Monday Musical Club, the Second Milers, Sons of the Revolution, the Helderberg Hikers Club and the New Scotland Historical Society. He was also a member and past president of the Dutch Settlers Society of Albany.

He gave many piano and organ concerts in the area. While a member of the baseball team at The Albany Academy, he pitched a perfect game. An avid hiker, golfer, writer, artist and composer, he wrote many hymns and poems. He was a very quiet gentleman, God-loving, charitable and talented but humble.

Mark is survived by three cousins: Roger Woodin (and his wife, JoAnn Price Woodin), Gretchen Kestner and Hannelore Dean and several other cousins. Another first cousin, Paul Woodin, predeceased him in 2024, but his wife, Judi, survives. He is also survived by the following first cousins once removed: Ruth Woodin, Ashley Woodin (Jeffrey Walker) and Jason Woodin (Jennifer), children of Roger Woodin, and Denise Woodin and Kelly Woodin, children of Paul Woodin. His good friend, Mary Bernstein predeceased him in 2023 at the age of 100.

A memorial service will be held at the Applebee Funeral Home on February 12, 2025 at 11:00 o’clock. Mark will be interred at the Albany Rural Cemetery in the Baumbach family plot, Section 122.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodist of Delmar.