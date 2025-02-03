DELMAR – LTC, Francis E. Rogler (“Frank”), US Army, NY National Guard (Ret.), 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Born and raised in Albany, Frank was the son of the late Frederick B. and Rita M. Mahan Rogler. Frank was a 1954 graduate of Milne High School, Norwich University, 1957, and Union University (MA, Industrial Engineering). After graduating from Norwich, Frank was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the US Army and began training at Ft. Sam Houston. After retiring from active-duty Frank rose through the ranks of NYS National Guard where he held numerous command positions, finally retiring with the rank of LTC in 1989. Frank retired from SUNY Albany in 1990 after twenty years with the University serving in a variety of roles.

On August 4, 1962, he married Mary Catherine (“Kay”) McGrath, and together they raised their family in Delmar. Frank was a communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle, Delmar, and an active member of Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, (Col. George L. Willard Camp #154), General Society of the War of 1812 (Lt. Col. John E. Wool Chapter) and Empire State Society, Sons of the American Revolution (Saratoga Battle Chapter). He enjoyed traveling, all outdoor activities, was an avid woodworker, model train enthusiast, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. Frank was predeceased by his parents and his brother and sister-in-law, James E. and B. Jean McGrath.

He is survived by his wife, Kay, and their children, Susan (Henry Gomez), Scott (Barbara), Sharon (David Tromp); their grandchildren, Daniel Gomez, James (Carissa) and Connor Rogler, Margaret, Patrick and Kathryn Tromp; great-granddaughter, Aurora Rogler; sister, Barbara (Armand) Guerin; brother and sister-in-law, Kevin J. and Christine R. McGrath; and many nieces, and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Friday, February 7th from 4 to 7 PM at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Avenue, Delmar. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, February 8th, at 10 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Place, Delmar.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank’s memory to the Covell Scholarship Award at the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Col. George L Willard Camp#154 at https://glwillard154.org/contact-us or the charity of your choice.