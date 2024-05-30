Kathryn Anne Jones (nee Mangrum, formerly Myers) of Waynesboro, GA, died May 17, 2024, at age 86. She was born in Birmingham, AL. She received her BA from the University of Alabama in 1967. Kathryn, a most gracious, kind, sweet, and loving lady, brought joy to all she met. N’er an unkind word did she know or speak. She adored the egret and the wild blue heron that flew by the pond in her backyard, as well as the daily birds and squirrels that fed from the feeders outside her window. Kathryn and Bill bonded over their love of music and Bill’s piano playing at her Steinway gave her sustenance with her muscular dystrophy. May your spirit be forever in us, Kathryn.

She is survived by her loving husband, William J. Jones, Jr. of Waynesboro formerly of Delmar, NY; her son, Rex T. Myers, and his wife, Tessa of Waynesboro; two step-daughters, Gweneth Morton and her husband Robert of Pleasantville, NY and Kristen Jones and her husband Robert of Baltimore, MD; and two step-granddaughters.

Thank you to the daily aides who brought smiles to her face.

No services are being held at this time.

