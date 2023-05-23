HILLSBORO, ORE – Betty Macomber, a long-time resident of Delmar, New York, passed away peacefully on May 18 in Hillsboro, Oregon surrounded by love. She was 100 years old.

She was predeceased by her husband of fifty-six years Ronald (Mac) Macomber. She is survived by her daughter Ginger Macomber and husband Roger Williams, daughter Jan Weigle and husband Carl, son Larry Ramsey-Macomber and wife Patricia; grandchildren Chris Williams, Ashley Clark, Alaric Weigle, Aly Pearson, Amanda Weigle, Lee Macomber, Trevor Ramsey-Macomber, and Gregory Ramsey-Macomber; and great-grandchildren Chloe Clark, Hailey Clark, Abby Williams, Emmaus Pearson, and Brooksley Pearson.

Betty was an active member of the Delmar First United Methodist Church and was one of the Thrift Shop and Phonebook ladies.

She was also a member of the Delmar Symphony Orchestra and spent many enjoyable hours playing the cello, piano, and organ. She and Mac traveled the country with their blue truck and red canoe and spent summer vacations at the Ontario cottage that Mac had homesteaded.

Betty was known as “super-grandma.” Her grandchildren eagerly awaited her grandma care packages and she always had a ready smile, warm hug, and friendly ear for her entire family.

We are all holding her in the light of God.