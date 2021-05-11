DELMAR- Frank A. “Jig” DeSorbo, passed away suddenly and peacefully on Thursday, May 6, 2021 in his home. Born in Albany on October 9, 1947. He was the son of Joseph and Rose (Garufi) DeSorbo. Frank graduated from Vincentian High School and received his Master Degree in Business Administration from SUNY Albany.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dawn (Jones) DeSorbo, children Michael (Sharon Fischer) and Stephanie (Michael Paonessa), grandchildren Michael DeSorbo, Michaella, Alex, Nicholas, and Ryan Paonessa, siblings Joseph, John, Rose, and Mary Catherine DeSorbo.

He worked for the Albany City School District and later, became Assistant Superintendent for business at Catskill Central School District for many years. Although Frank was not a military veteran himself he was very supportive of all U.S. military personnel past and present. Frank founded and was President of the D-Day Revisited Organization and was the past-President of the Capital District Patriot Flight Inc. Frank was also a long time member of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials and Capital District Baseball Umpires Association. He wrote monthly articles for the Senior Spotlight magazine.

Frank greatly enjoyed all sports, watching horse races, card games with friends and family, boating and fishing with his grandchildren, and handing out Christmas IOUs. He enjoyed over 20 years of traveling to Aruba with his Wife and Family. His sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Thursday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave. Albany.

Masks, social distancing and occupancy limitations will be followed

Funeral Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Albany Medical Center in honor of Ryan Paonessa.