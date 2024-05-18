|
Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Log May 3 – May 9
|
Each Week, Spotlight News lists calls from Delmar, Elsmere, North Bethlehem, Slingerlands and Selkirk fire companies. These department are comprised of local volunteers. Please consider serving your neighbors as a volunteer firefighter.
|
Friday, May 3
|
12:18 AM
|
Carbon Monoxide No Illness
|
WINNE RD
|
Delmar VFD
|
9:11 PM
|
Alpha
|
MARQUIS DR, 102
|
North Bethlehem VFD
|
Saturday, May 4
|
10:41 AM
|
Crash Unknown
|
RD / POWER PARK DR
|
Selkirk VFD
|
12:00 PM
|
Outdoor Fire
|
WINNE RD
|
Delmar VFD
|
Sunday, May 5
|
4:16 AM
|
Structure Fire Alarm
|
RUGBY RD
|
North Bethlehem VFD
|
6:26 AM
|
Bravo
|
AUTUMN DR, 214
|
North Bethlehem VFD
|
Monday, May 6
|
6:01 PM
|
Crash PI
|
DELAWARE AVE
|
Delmar VFD
|
7:13 PM
|
Structure Fire Alarm
|
DELAWARE AVE
|
Delmar VFD
|
Tuesday, May 7
|
9:20 PM
|
Structure Fire Alarm
|
DELAWARE AVE
|
Delmar VFD
|
Wednesday, May 8
|
3:06 AM
|
Structure Fire Confirmed
|
OLD YARD RD
|
Selkirk, Delmar, Elsmere, Slingerlands VFD
|
6:16 PM
|
Outdoor Fire
|
DELAWARE AVE
|
Elsmere VFD
|
7:32 PM
|
Hazardous Condition
|
MULLENS RD
|
Slingerlands VFD
|
Thursday, May 9
|
3:37 AM
|
Structure Fire Alarm
|
YORKSHIRE LN
|
Elsmere VFD