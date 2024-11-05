ALBANY— Democrat Phil Steck has secured another term in the New York State Assembly, representing the 110th District, following Tuesday’s election. The district, which covers parts of Albany and Schenectady counties, has re-elected Steck, who has held the position since 2013.

According to the New York State Board of Elections, Steck received 58% of the vote over his opponent Republican Jeff Madden.

Steck campaigned on a platform emphasizing continued support for middle-class tax cuts, equitable education funding, and public financing of political campaigns. A longtime advocate for healthcare reform, Steck also reiterated his commitment to pursuing a single-payer healthcare system, which he has championed as a means to improve healthcare accessibility and reduce costs for New Yorkers.

Madden, a Colonie Town Councilman and local business owner, had positioned his campaign around reducing taxes, bolstering public safety, and addressing quality-of-life issues. Madden’s platform offered a contrast to Steck’s policies, aiming to appeal to voters focused on tax reductions and traditional public safety measures.

Video and reporting by J.T. Stone and Aedan Perry, University at Albany journalism students and interns for Spotlight News.