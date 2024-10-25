Purdy, Romero highlight contrasting visions for State Assembly District 109

ALBANY— As Election Day approaches, candidates Alicia Purdy, the Republican candidate, and Gabriella Romero, the Democratic candidate, have laid out their priorities for New York State Assembly District 109.

Cost of Living

Alicia Purdy, running on the Republican line, believes in reducing wasteful spending and reprioritizing the state’s budget. “New York is over-taxed because of mis-prioritized spending,” Purdy said. She advocates for cutting costs by scrutinizing the return on investment for state-funded projects and reducing red tape that stifles businesses. Purdy also called for Albany to receive the full amount owed for hosting state buildings to ease the burden on local taxpayers​.

Gabriella Romero, the Democratic candidate and an Albany Common Council member, focuses on tax equity to protect homeowners, particularly those on fixed incomes. “We must increase the stock of affordable housing, expand childcare slots, and reform our tax system to make it more equitable,” Romero said, positioning herself as an advocate for systemic reforms aimed at addressing the rising cost of living​.

Affordable Housing

Both candidates agree that affordable housing is a critical issue but offer differing solutions. Purdy stressed the need for the state legislature to work with municipalities and private sector innovation. She is cautious about government overreach, stating that “big government is not the solution” and warning that over-regulating landlords will drive them out of the state.

Romero, in contrast, supports rent control and good cause eviction protections. She pointed to legislation such as the Housing Access Voucher Program as a tool to address housing shortages in the 109th District. “I plan to advocate for adequate funding for the Housing Access Voucher Program in the FY 2026 budget,” Romero said. She also supports giving tenants opportunities to purchase their homes as part of a broader strategy to increase housing security.

Public Safety

Public safety and criminal justice reform remain at the forefront of the race. Purdy has been critical of New York’s bail reform law, stating that it has contributed to “an endless cycle of chaos and lawlessness.” She called for a complete overhaul of the reform, arguing that it removes judicial discretion and compromises public safety.

Romero, who works as a public defender, takes a different approach. She believes the recent reforms have brought more fairness to the justice system, ensuring that it does not disproportionately punish the poor. “There is not one justice system for the rich and another for the poor,” Romero said. However, she remains open to making adjustments if needed, particularly to support the Raise the Age system.

Economics

Economic development is a key issue for both candidates. Purdy advocates for reducing regulations and fostering private sector growth, arguing that government should incentivize businesses to stay in New York. She praised NYSERDA’s efforts to support clean energy jobs but stressed the importance of meeting businesses halfway on regulations to promote job creation.

Romero belabored the importance of green energy jobs for the district’s economic future, pointing to the Timbuctoo Summer Pipeline and Careers Program as an example of how the state can promote green careers. “If sufficiently funded, this program will continue to educate and incentivize students… to pursue careers in green energy,” Romero said.

Healthcare

Both candidates recognize the importance of healthcare but propose different solutions. Purdy called for a focus on mental health services, particularly in schools, and argued that accountability is key to addressing the opioid crisis. She stressed that existing laws must be enforced to combat drug-related issues.

Romero supports a universal healthcare system through the New York Health Act, which she believes would ensure that all New Yorkers have access to high-quality healthcare. She also called for increased funding for telehealth services and community outreach programs to address the mental health crisis, particularly in underserved areas.

As voters in District 109 prepare for the election, they face a choice between these two candidates, each with a distinct vision for how to address the district’s challenges.