Tague, Tweed offer unique approaches for State Assembly District 102

ALBANY—As the race for New York State Assembly District 102 heats up, candidates Chris Tague, the Republican incumbent, and Janet Tweed, the Democratic challenger, have outlined their priorities for the district, with each candidate offering distinct views on issues such as property taxes, public safety, and healthcare access.

Cost of Living

Chris Tague has served in the Assembly for several years and believes that reducing property taxes requires reforming how essential public services are funded. “A multi-pronged approach will likely be needed,” Tague said, advocating for increased state funding to ease the burden on property owners. He also pointed to the need for regional autonomy in decisions about land use, particularly for housing development in rural areas like those in District 102​.

Janet Tweed, who has served on the Delhi Town and Village Boards, stressed collaboration and creativity in balancing public service needs with tax affordability. “It can be done, with creative thinking, open collaboration, and thoughtful advocacy,” she said, noting her experience in improving local government efficiency in Delhi. Tweed believes that protecting unions and empowering workers can help counter rising living costs​.

Affordable Housing

Housing affordability is a key issue in this election, with both candidates acknowledging the need for more housing options. Tague believes that encouraging business development is part of the solution, arguing that “overburdened businesses in largely rural communities can’t keep up with aggressive regulations.” He also expressed concern about blanket rent control policies that could unfairly impact landlords in rural areas.

Tweed focused on smart-growth development as a solution to the housing crisis. “Access to safe, affordable housing is the concern I’ve heard most consistently while traveling the 102nd district,” she said. Tweed supports collaborative efforts between state leaders and private developers to increase the stock of affordable housing while preserving open space and farmland​.

Public Safety

Both candidates discussed public safety and criminal justice, though their perspectives diverge. Tague has been critical of New York’s bail reform law, calling it a “disaster” that needs aggressive adjustment. He argued that while bail reform has helped low-risk offenders, it has failed to address high-risk repeat offenders. “High-risk repeat offenses have not stopped because of this policy,” he said. Tague also raised concerns about the Raise the Age law, particularly when it comes to felony-level crimes committed by minors​.

Tweed took a more nuanced approach, acknowledging that bail reform has been revised multiple times since its passage in 2018. “We should remember that the original point of bail reform was to prevent innocent people from languishing in jail for minor crimes simply because they could not afford to pay bail,” she said, while also expressing openness to further revisions based on feedback from law enforcement and the public​.

Economics

Both candidates are focused on stimulating economic growth, but their strategies differ. Tague praised recent developments in the clean energy sector, including the establishment of microchip facilities in central New York. “Further high-growth development can take place… if we commit to even more business-friendly agendas,” he said​.

Tweed, meanwhile, believes in leveraging the region’s natural and educational resources, particularly the two SUNY colleges within the district. She called for increased funding for technical programs that train workers for high-wage, high-growth sectors like technology and green energy. “The state legislature should appropriately fund these programs so they can take in more interested students and meet employer demands for trained workers,” Tweed said​.

Healthcare

Healthcare remains a critical issue for both candidates. Tague belabored the importance of social programs to serve underserved communities, while expressing a desire to eventually move toward a model of self-sufficiency. “Public investment is critical to so many families statewide,” he said, particularly in rural areas​.

Tweed, who has a background in healthcare as a physical therapist, placed healthcare access at the center of her platform. She supports the New York Health Act, which would provide universal healthcare for all New Yorkers, and she highlighted the success of Bassett Health System’s school-based health services as a model for expanding care in underserved areas​.