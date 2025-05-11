COLONIE – John Ickes, 62, of Colonie was taken into custody for failing to notify police of his address on Monday, April 14. Ickes is a level 3 sex offender in New York and is required to do so.

He was charged with failing to verify, a felony, and was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee. He was arraigned later that night.

Criminal Contempt

COLONIE – A 35-year-old Schenectady man turned himself in to Colonie police on Monday, April 14 to face domestic charges.

According to reports, Sieress Ballard was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and harassment-physical contact, a violation. He was processed and arraigned.

Forgery after traffic stop

SCHENECTADY – A 24-year-old man was picked up at the Schenectady County jail on Monday, April 14, on an arrest warrant for an incident in the town last year.

According to reports, Jeremy Rampershad, of Schenectady, was involved in a traffic stop on April 18, 2024. He was charged with forgery of a government document, a felony, and criminal impersonation and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for operating a motor vehicle without insurance or a license plate. He was arraigned.

Grand larceny

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Target on Central Avenue for a report of a larceny on Monday, April 14, and arrested a Colonie woman for two incidents at different stores.

According to reports, Tah-Ganaie Robinson, 18, was charged with grand larceny, a felony, in the Target incident and was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, for an incident the same day at Marshalls.

She was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Homeless man assaults elderly person at mall

COLONIE – Colonie police took a homeless man into custody at the Northway Mall during a hot-spot patrol on Tuesday, April 15 for assaulting a senior citizen at Colonie Center earlier in the day.

According to reports, Aaron Woolley, 34, was detained and then linked through an investigation to an assault at the mall. He was charged with second-degree assault- victim over 65, a felony, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and trespass, a violation.

He was not allowed to be at Colonie Center due to prior incidents there.

Woolley was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

Aggravated criminal contempt

COLONIE – A North Carolina woman turned herself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, April 16 for a domestic incident that took place in August.

According to reports, Colette Rolle, 25, was charged with aggravated criminal contempt – violating an order of protection, a felony, and criminal obstruction of breathing and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors, for an August 8 incident in the town.

She was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

Forgery, larceny, warrant

COLONIE – It all started with an alleged larceny at Macy’s on Wednesday, April 16, for an Albany man and it got worse from there.

According to reports, Von Hall, 58, was taken into custody at the store by Colonie police for shoplifting, but allegedly gave officers a fake name. It was later discovered that Hall was on parole and had a felony warrant for his arrest. The name he used for police documents and the warrant were different, but both were found to be him.

He was charged with forgery, a felony, and criminal impersonation and petit larceny, both misdemeanors. Hall was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers. He was processed on the felony warrant that will be handled by Albany County Court.

Burglary and larceny

LATHAM – A Troy woman, who was previously trespassed from Hannaford, was arrested for taking items from the store on Thursday, April 17.

According to reports, Colonie police arrested April Mahoney, 48, at 2:56 p.m. and charged her with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. She was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Felony charges

COLONIE – An Albany man was charged with a series of felony charges on Friday, April 18.

According to reports, Tysean Foreman, 25, was charged with strangulation, grand larceny – credit card and grand larceny, all felonies, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident at the Best Value Inn on Central Avenue on November 19.

Foreman was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

DWI

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a 36-year-old Schenectady man at a check point on Saturday, April 19 and found him to be impaired by alcohol.

According to reports, the man was stopped near the intersection of Central Avenue and Osborne Road and officers observed the man to have bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, and to have an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. The man was taken into custody and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor.

He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on April 28.

Criminal mischief, warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a check a subject on Saturday morning on April 19 at a Central Avenue business and found a man bleeding from his hand.

According to reports, Mark Sitts, 43, of Schenectady, was walking around the area of Elmwood Street and, after an investigation, police linked him to damage at the business. His belongings were in the area of the damaged property.

Sitts was taken to Ellis Hospital by Colonie EMS, but he refused treatment. He was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, for the damage. A check found that Sitts also had an outstanding warrant from East Greenbush police and was turned over to them.

Aggravated DWI crash

LOUDONVILLE – A 50-year-old Stamford, Conn. woman faces DWI charges after a crash on Albany Shaker Road on Saturday, April 19.

According to reports, police responded to Dunkin Donuts for a report of a property damage vehicle accident at 2:51 p.m. At the scene, the woman admitted to driving the vehicle and officers observed her to have watery eyes, poor coordination, and have a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath.

She was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. At the police station she provided a breath sample that returned above a .18 percent BAC.

The woman was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on April 28.

Criminal mischief, cocaine, larcenies

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested a Gansevoort man for two separate incidents on Saturday, April 19 involving larcenies at local businesses.

According to reports, police observed John Jarvis, 62, at Lowes on Central Avenue after he was trespassed for prior incidents and took him into custody. At that time, he was found to have a vial of white powder that later tested positive for cocaine. Jarvis was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and trespassing, a violations.

He was also linked to an incident at Hooters on Wolf Road. Jarvis was charged with criminal mischief and grand larceny – credit card, both felonies, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Criminal mischief and auto stripping

LATHAM – A Voorheesville man turned himself in to Colonie police on Monday, April 21 after an investigation.

According to reports, Bledar Gjoni, 39, was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and auto stripping, two counts of menacing with a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, all misdemeanors, related to an incident at the Shoppes at Latham Circle on January 7.

He was arraigned.

One traffic stop, no licensed driver, two warrants

COLONIE – A traffic violation and stop on Wolf Road by Colonie police on Tuesday, April 22 yielded no valid license for the driver or registration on the vehicle, but did have two people with active arrest warrants.

According to reports, At 7:34 p.m. police pulled over the vehicle for not having a valid registration and the driver, Jailonie Lysiak, 22, of Albany, did not have a valid license to drive it.

She and her passenger, Edafe Utsey, 25, of Albany, had active arrest warrants from the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office.

Lysiak was charged with operating an unregistered vehicle on highway and operating without a license.

Both were transported to the Schenectady County jail for the warrants.

Warrant arrests this week

Keisha Cooper, 45, of Rockville Centre, was the subject of a call at the Hampton Inn on Thursday, April 17 and found to be wanted for not showing up to court in April.

Hamza Zahid, 22, of Colonie, was found to have an active warrant from State Police on Thursday, April 17.

Alexander Carey, 29, of Colonie, had an outstanding warrant on Friday, April 18 from the City of Schenectady.

Jessiah Terrell, 26, Troy, was released from the Albany County jail on Saturday, April 19 and taken into custody for three warrants from Colonie for not showing up to court.

Danielle Cavanaugh, 46, of Cohoes, was taken into custody at a traffic stop at 2:51 a.m. on Sunday, April 20 because she had an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in January.

Sierra Conklin, 38, of Berne, turned herself in to Colonie police on Monday, April 21 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in January.

John Welcome, 65, of Albany, turned himself in to Colonie police on Monday, April 21 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in March.

Coty O’Keefe, 37, of Cohoes, turned himself in to Colonie police on Monday, April 21 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in January.

Sheldon Generette, 63, who is homeless, failed to appear in court in February and was taken into custody on Monday, April 21.

Tessy Nedy, 46, who is homeless, was taken into custody at Target on Central Avenue on Tuesday, April 22. She had a warrant for failing to appear in court.

Jada Angel, 18, of Albany, turned herself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, April 23 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in February.

Lucas Shaughnessy, 22, of Watervliet, turned himself in on Wednesday, April 23 for local law violations.

Daizjon Conners, 27, of Albany, was transported from the Albany County jail on Wednesday, April 23 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in February.

Robinson Reyes, 40, of Schenectady, turned himself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, April 23 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in December.

Francis May, 35, of Albany, was brought to Colonie by Bethlehem police on Wednesday, April 23 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in December.