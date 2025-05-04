WATERVLIET – Colonie police responded to a property damage crash near the intersection of Cohoes Road and Tibbits Avenue on Friday, April 11 and found the driver had 18 suspensions on his license and was wanted in Saratoga County.

According to reports, an investigation found that Jeffrey Cook, 34, of Cohoes, 17 suspensions on 10 dates and only had a non-driver ID at the scene.

He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony. Cook was also wanted by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court there.

He was processed and given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, April 28 and transported to meet deputies from that department.

Strangulation, criminal contempt

COLONIE – A Colonie man faces four separate felony charges after a domestic incident on Anthony Lane on Friday, April 11.

According to reports, at 7:43 a.m. Colonie police responded to the incident and took Sean McCabe, 47, into custody. He was sent to Albany Medical Center Hospital for medical treatment and brought back for processing.

He was charged with strangulation, first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, and third-degree criminal contempt, all felonies, and harassment – physical contact, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Felony DWI with child

LOUDONVILLE – A 45-year-old Wynantskill man faces felony charges after he was allegedly driving drunk with a child under 16 in the vehicle on Friday, April 11.

According to reports, at 9:26 p.m., Colonie police responded to Latham Beverage Center for a check-a-subject call for a man with a “red face” who was stumbling when walking and slurring his words. When police arrived, the man had left in a vehicl,e and police searched the area after the vehicle was last seen driving south on Loudon Road.

Police said they observed the driver, Christopher Selig, 45, failing to maintain his lane of travel before they performed a traffic stop. During an investigation, Selig had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. A child under 16 was in the vehicle.

Selig was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. He was taken into custody.

Selig was charged with aggravated DWI with a child under 16 in the vehicle, a felony, which is known as Leandra’s Law. He was also charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for failing to keep right.

After he was processed, Selig was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on AMonday, pril 28.

DWI and no license

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a vehicle on Central Avenue on Sunday, April 12, at 2:02 a.m. near the Niskayuna town line.

According to reports, Dennis Farrell, 46, of Colonie, failed to stay in a single lane while driving, and police performed a traffic stop. During an investigation, he showed signs of intoxication and refused to take a breath test.

Farrell does not have a valid license due to prior criminal history, as his driving privileges were revoked. He was taken into custody and charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and DWI and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors, and was ticketed for failing to take a breath test, failure to stay in a single lane, and operating without a license.

Farrell was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, April 28.

Burglary, warrant and to the hospital

COLONIE – An Albany man who was trespassed from Price Chopper previously was charged with burglary for a January 12 incident at the Central Avenue store after he was picked up from the Schenectady County jail for an outstanding warrant on Sunday, April 13.

According to reports, Joshua Tolentino, 29, of Albany, had a warrant for not showing up for arraignment on February 25.

He was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and processed on the warrant.

During processing at the police station, he was taken to the hospital by Colonie EMS after he was in and out of consciousness during processing due to being under the influence of drugs. Tolentino was given appearance tickets for Colonie Town Court to be arraigned on Wednesday, April 23.

Burglary and larceny

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to Walmart on Loudon Road on Sunday, April 13, after loss-prevention employees stopped a Watervliet man for allegedly taking items from the store.

According to reports, Gerard Moffre, 82, was previously trespassed from the store in August. He was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and released with an appearance ticket for Wednesday, April 30.

Warrant arrests this week

Kevin Oberry-Hall, 20, who is homeless, was the subject of a call to a bus stop on Central Avenue on Saturday, April 12. He failed to appear in Court in March.

Nathaniel Picardi, 33, of Athens, was transported from the Columbia County jail on Saturday, April 12 for not showing up to court in April.

Amanda Sawyer, 35, who is homeless, was found to have two outstanding warrants on Sunday, April 13 for not showing up to court in March. She was issued an appearance ticket for May 19.

Sean Rowland, 39, of Colonie, was taken into custody at his residence on Monday, April 14 for not showing up to court in August. He was sent to the Albany County jail.

Christopher Jones, 48, of Colonie, was taken into custody during a hot-spot patrol on Monday, April 14 for an outstanding warrant in Rotterdam.

Aurelia Lazzari, 35, of Schenectady, turned herself in to Colonie police on Monday, April 14 for failing to show up to court in March. She was arraigned.

Mary Mae Kent, 33, of Clifton Park, failed to appear in December 2019 and was turned over to Colonie by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, April 14.

Marquis McCaster, 25, of Albany, was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant from Rensselaer after a vehicle crash on Tuesday, April 15. He was turned over to officers from that department.

Tyrelle Joseph, 43, of Albany, turned himself in on a bench warrant on Wednesday, April 16 for not showing up to court in March.

Jason Jones, 55, of Colonie, turned himself in on a bench warrant on Wednesday, April 16 for not showing up to court in March.

Dazirae Baker, 28, of Cohoes, turned herself in on a bench warrant on Wednesday, April 16 for not showing up to court in April.

Riqii West, 22, of Schenectady, turned herself in on a bench warrant on Wednesday, April 16 for not showing up to court in October 2016.

Carrey Williams, 56, of Albany, was taken into custody by Menands police on Wednesday, April 16 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in June.