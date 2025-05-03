DELMAR – Bethlehem Police stopped a vehicle with no plate lamp on Delaware Avenue on Friday, April 18, at 12:06 a.m.

According to reports, after interviewing the driver, Mascen Schiavone, 29, of Troy, an investigation found that he had a suspended drivers license. Further investigation found that he also had an active arrest warrant from the City of Troy.

Schiavone was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for driving without a license and an inadequate plate lamp.

He was given an appearance ticket for those charges and transported to meet officers from Troy police.

The passenger in the car, had a valid license and was able to take the vehicle.

DWI and DWAI on Delaware Avenue

DELMAR – On Sunday, April 20, at 12:28 a.m., a Bethlehem police unit observed a black Jeep traveling west on Delaware Avenue that failed to signal when turning onto Elsmere Avenue.

According to reports, the officer initiated a traffic stop and interviewed the driver, a 32-year-old Selkirk woman. The woman had watery eyes, and the officer observed an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath. She said that she had one ale beer earlier in the evening.

The woman was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. She was taken into custody.

At the police station, the woman provided a breath sample that returned a 0.07 percent BAC. She was charged with DWI and DWAI, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for an illegal signal.

The woman was given a bill of particulars, an appearance ticket for Monday, May 5, and released.

Over $3k in used laptops

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police received a complaint from eLot Electronic Recycling in September 2020 and a Jamaica man turned himself in to face grand larceny charges on Tuesday, April 22.

According to reports, Tariq Memon, 52, purchased and picked up a load of scrap at the business and inquired about used laptop computers for sale as well. Memon allegedly picked up a quantity of the computers, but left before paying for them.

Although the business and Memon were in communication by phone and email, payment was never received. A warrant was signed from Bethlehem, and Memon turned himself in.

He was charged with third-degree grand larceny – over $3,000, a felony, and released with an appearance ticket for Tuesday, May 20.

Warrant arrests this week

Richard Scully, 54, of Watervliet, did not show up for his court appearance in May 2024 after he was arrested and charged during a check theft investigation in Glenmont. Scully was sent to the Albany County jail on Monday, April 14 and later arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court.

Chad Alonzo, 39, of Stillwater, was the subject of a possible larceny at Tractor Supply on Friday, April 18 and was found to be wanted by North Greenbush police. He was not charged for any larceny at the store, but was transported to meet officers from that department for the arrest warrant.

Vincent Vautrin, 25, of Albany, turned himself in to Bethlehem police on Wednesday, April 23 for failing to appear in Bethlehem Town Court on April 18.

James Mahar, 62, of Gloversville, turned himself in to Bethlehem police on Wednesday, April 23, for an active bench warrant for not showing up to court on April 2. His case was resolved in court and he was released.

Francis May, 36, of Marquette, Mich., was arrested for petit larceny at Walmart in Glenmont on Wednesday, April 23 and found to be wanted by Colonie police. He was transported to meet officers from that department.