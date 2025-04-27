LATHAM – Colonie police stopped a vehicle on the Northway near exit 5 on Sunday, April 6 for failing to stay in a single lane and found the driver was intoxicated.

According to reports, at 11:57 p.m., officers observed a 31-year-old Queensbury man showing signs of intoxication, but a language barrier made it difficult to perform field sobriety tests. The man did provide a breath sample on a pre-screening device that returned a 0.14 percent BAC.

He was taken into custody and at the police station refused to take a breathalyzer test and provide emergency contact information.

The man was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for failure to stay in a single lane and drinking in a motor vehicle. He was released with an appearance ticket for Monday, April 21.

Kicking a Lyft driver’s door

LATHAM – A Latham man got into an argument with a Lyft driver at the Exxon gas station on Loudon Road at 9:11 a.m. on Monday, April 7, and caused damage.

According to reports, William Suprenant, 49, allegedly kicked the rear passenger door of the vehicle. He was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and arraigned in Colonie Town Court. Suprenant was released on his own recognizance.

Assault at traffic stop

COLONIE – An altercation occurred between police and a Colonie man on Monday, April 7, at a traffic stop on Central Avenue and led to charges.

According to reports, Dylon Jourdanais, 24, was stopped by Colonie police near the intersection of Delafield Drive at 7:34 p.m. for failing to signal. Although there are few details, Jourdanais allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted an officer.

He was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, a felony, and obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for the violations. Jourdanais was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Assault of officer at Motel 6

COLONIE – Two homeless men were the subject of a call to the Motel 6 on Central Avenue on Tuesday, April 8, when they refused to leave a room.

According to reports, at 2:15 p.m., Fred Sanitiago, 46, allegedly fought with police during the incident, causing an injury to an officer, and Justin Santiago, 23, interfered and also allegedly spat in the face of an officer and attempted to flee on foot from the scene. Both men were impaired by alcohol.

Fred was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, a felony, and both men were charged with obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for harassment and trespass.

They were processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Weapon charge

COLONIE – A 19-year-old Albany man was a passenger in a vehicle on Central Avenue near Delafield Drive on Tuesday, April 8, that was stopped for traffic violations.

According to reports, at 8:58 p.m., police arrested Makayveon Moore for possession of a weapon, a felony, after an investigation.

He was processed and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

DWI after crash

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a personal injury vehicle crash near the intersection of Central and Kendale Avenues on Tuesday, April 8, and found a local man impaired by alcohol.

According to reports, at 11:08 p.m., officers observed the driver, a 20-year-old Albany man, to have bloodshot and watery eyes. The man was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

He was taken into custody and later charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for failure to stay in a single lane.

He was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, April 21.

Sexual abuse of a minor

LATHAM – A 57-year-old man was charged with sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl following an investigation.

According to police, on Wednesday, April 9, at 8:16 p.m,. Mark Porto was arrested at his home on Perry Avenue. The investigation alleges that Porto abused a girl who was known to him at his home in October 2022.

The girl came forward recently, and Colonie police opened an investigation. Porto was charged with first-degree sexual abuse – a victim less than 13, third-degree aggravated sexual abuse, second-degree course of sexual conduct on a child, and second-degree unlawful surveillance, all felonies, and child endangerment, a misdemeanor.

Porto was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Attempted larceny, drugs

COLONIE – Two men were taken into custody at 10:44 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9, for attempting to steal property from a Mordella Road home.

According to reports, Yiuken Cheng, 22, of Brooklyn, and Junrong Li, 18, of Staten Island, were taken into custody at the scene and were both charged with attempted third-degree grand larceny, a felony. Li was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Both men were sent to the Albany County jail as pre-arraignment detainees and arraigned the next morning by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Traffic stop and meth

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a blue Chevy with Oklahoma license plates on Central Avenue at 1:54 a.m. on Thursday, April 10, for a traffic device violation, but found more after an investigation.

According to reports, Daniel Cossitt, 31, of Cherokee, Oklahoma, was observed driving, and officers found him in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamines. He was charged with criminal possession of a stimulant, a felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for the traffic violation.

Cossitt was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and arraigned later that morning by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Felony DWI and more

LOUDONVILLE – A 32-year-old Schenectady woman was stopped for not staying in a single lane on Albany Shaker Road at 3:13 a.m. on Thursday, April 10.

According to reports, Olivia Brown was observed driving the vehicle, and when officers interviewed her, they observed her to have glassy eyes and an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath. Brown was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

An investigation found that she had a prior DWI conviction within 10 years, she did not have a valid license, the car was not registered, and she did not have insurance.

Brown was charged with DWI – prior conviction and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, both felonies, and second- and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for no insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, and failure to stay in a single lane.

She was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, May 5.

Stolen property and

fugitive from justice

COLONIE – Colonie police pulled over a Nissan Murano with New Jersey plates as it left a Wolf Road hotel on Thursday, April 10, after the vehicle was involved in an incident in Saratoga Springs.

According to reports, at 8:55 a.m., police found a stolen hat from the Saratoga incident in the vehicle driven by Roderick Ponder, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A back-seat passenger, Marcus Parker, 41, also of Fort Lauderdale, was found to have a fugitive from justice warrant out of New Jersey.

Both were taken into custody. Ponder was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor, and Parker was arraigned on the warrant and sent to the Albany County jail.

Felony DWAI – alcohol, drugs

LATHAM – A man with a prior conviction for an impairment offense was taken into custody on Thursday, April 10, after it was found that he was allegedly impaired by drugs and alcohol while driving.

According to reports, at 3:11 p.m., police stopped Frank Barone, 43, of Newtonville and determined he was impaired. Barone was taken to Albany Memorial Hospital by Colonie EMS due to drug and alcohol impairment, reports said.

He was charged with criminal possession of cocaine, DWI-prior conviction, and DWAI-combination of drugs and alcohol prior conviction, all felonies, and DWI, obstructing governmental administration, and DWAI-combination of drugs and alcohol, all misdemeanors, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, a violation.

Barone was released with an appearance ticket for Monday, April 21.

Assault with a weapon

LOUDONVILLE – A 37-year-old Troy woman faces assault charges after an incident on Loudon Road on Thursday, April 10.

According to reports, at 6:52 p.m., Jakara Martin was taken into custody near Cherry Tree Road after an investigation into a domestic incident. She was charged with second-degree assault with a weapon, a felony, and criminal mischief-disabling a communication device, a misdemeanor.

She was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Burglary and larceny

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a larceny in progress call to Target on Central Avenue on Thursday, April 10, but the subject had left the scene.

According to reports, officers found the subject, Alexander Norwood, 32, who is homeless, at a local hotel a short time later. He was also wanted for trespassing at Colonie Center.

Norwood was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, for the Target incident, because he was not allowed in the store due to prior incidents. He was charged with trespass for the Colonie Center incident as well.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Burglary of a dwelling

COLONIE – An Amsterdam man turned himself in to Colonie police on Thursday, April 10, to face charges he burglarized a home in January.

According to reports, Kevin Ortiz, 29, was charged with burglary with criminal intent of a dwelling, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Aggravated DWI

and reckless driving

LOUDONVILLE – Colonie police responded to a personal injury vehicle crash on Albany Shaker Road on Friday, April 11, at 12:51 a.m.

According to reports, a 24-year-old Schenectady woman was driving recklessly near Airport Park Boulevard when the crash occurred. She showed signs of impairment and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device at the scene.

Due to weather conditions at the time, the woman was given and failed field sobriety tests at the police station.

She was charged with aggravated DWI, DWI, and reckless driving, all misdemeanors, and ticketed for a one-way road violation and failure to stay in a single lane.

He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, April 21.

Warrant arrests this week

Marc Rogers, 34, who is homeless, on Monday, April 7 for not showing up to court. He was sent to the Albany County jail.

Felicia Gaeta, 33, of Troy, was arrested for an outside felony warrant after a crash on Thursday, April 4. She was taken to Albany police.

Roy King, 29, of Albany, had a violation of a felony probation charge from Albany police. He also was charged with violating an order of protection on Tuesday, April 8.

Keyon Croley, 23, of Troy, on Tuesday, April 8 for an outside felony warrant from Menands.

Khanh Le, 56, of Nassau, was annoying people at Starbucks on Wednesday, April 9 and had an outstanding warrant from Menands. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Kiaree Vance, 26, of Albany, turned herself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, April 9 for failing to appear in court in February.