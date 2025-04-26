GLENMONT – Bethlehem police responded to a larceny in progress on Friday, April 11, at Walmart on Route 9W, where two suspects allegedly took a television and other merchandise and left the store without paying.

According to reports, the two strapped the stolen television to the top of a blue Honda Civic and drove away. A short while later, a Bethlehem detective spotted the Civic near Moriah Road and stopped it near Plank Road.

The driver of the vehicle, Jason Bishop, 47, and the passenger, Sarabell Bovee, 37, both of Albany, still had the television on the roof. The two were positively identified as the two leaving the store, and the detective also found other stolen merchandise from the store inside the car.

Bishop did not have a valid license, but had been previously trespassed from two Walmart locations, including Glenmont, in September. Because he was not permitted to be in the store, the charges are elevated to a felony.

The total cost of the merchandise was $623.

Bishop was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny and aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors. Bovee was charged with petit larceny.

Both were arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court by Judge Andrew Kirby, and Bishop was sent to the Albany County jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $7,500 partially secured bond. Bovee was released on her own recognizance. Both are scheduled back in court on Tuesday, May 6.

Suspended registration, had warrant

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police observed a vehicle with a suspended registration on Friday, April 11, with the help of a license plate reader attached to the patrol vehicle that alerted officers.

According to reports, officers stopped the vehicle on Route 9W near the City line at 3:51 p.m. Upon interviewing the driver, identified by his learner’s permit as Adnan Azad, 31, of Albany, officers found that he had an outstanding warrant from Lake George Town Court from 2021.

He did have a licensed driver in the passenger seat, and that person did own the vehicle. The vehicle’s registration was suspended because of an insurance lapse.

Azad was taken into custody and charged with driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, a misdemeanor, and processed on the warrant.

He was issued an appearance ticket for Tuesday, May 13 in Bethlehem Town Court and then turned over to State Police to make the ride to Lake George.