Had BAC of 0.28 percent and hid cases of beer before police arrived

DELMAR – A 52-year-old Guilderland man said he was driving home from Guilderland Town Court on Thursday, April 10, when his car broke down on Kenwood Avenue.

That sounds like a bad day, but it got worse.

At approximately 6 p.m., Bethlehem police responded to a call for a disabled vehicle near the intersection of Cherry Avenue Extension and Kenwood. Upon arrival, officers found the man standing beside his blue Chevy Cruze in the eastbound lane, the police report said.

Upon interviewing the man, the officer observed “an overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage” emanating from the man’s breath and person. When the officer asked how much alcohol he had consumed that day, the man replied he hadn’t had any since the night before.

That turned out to be a problem when officers located a bag with multiple cases of beer and two open containers of an alcoholic beverage near the car. One of them was a can of “Big Sipz ‘Merica,” which matched what was in the bag. The man said they were his and he hid them when the car broke down, the report said.

The man was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. He also did not have a valid driver’s license. At that point, he was taken into custody and transported to the police station.

While there, he provided a breath sample that returned a 0.28 percent BAC.

The man was charged with aggravated DWI and DWI, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for driving without a license.

He was processed and released with an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on Wednesday, April

23.