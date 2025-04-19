Gun purchased in North Carolina, but did not have a permit for it

SELKIRK – Bethlehem police responded to a residence on Saturday, April 5, after a call for a fight in progress, but found the resident had allegedly possessed and discharged a .45 caliber handgun.

According to reports, when officers arrived at approximately 9:32 p.m., they heard shouting from behind a closed garage door and knocked on it. When it opened, four men were in the garage. The men said there was a misunderstanding between two of them and all of them were gathered there because of a death in the family.

One man was facing away from the officers and was asked if he was ok, to which he said he was. Officers asked him to step out of the garage, and he had his right hand in a jacket pocket. When the hand was removed, the man had an empty 13-round magazine for a handgun in it. The man said it was from a gun owned by his brother, Bee Htoo, and it was in the house with him.

Officers then interviewed Htoo, 31, and his wife in the house. Officers received permission to check the residence and saw a .45 caliber handgun without a magazine on top of a box on an open closet shelf. The gun had one bullet in the chamber.

The wife said that the handgun was purchased in North Carolina 5 to 6 years earlier, but neither of them had a pistol permit in New York. Htoo told police that it was his weapon, and he was taken into custody.

Further investigation found that the weapon had been discharged in the garage and just outside the door.

Htoo was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of an ammunition feeding device, and reckless endangerment, all felonies. He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby, who sent Htoo to the Albany County jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

He was scheduled back in court on May 6.