GLENMONT – A 71-year-old homeless man who was previously trespassed from Walmart on Route 9W was arrested on Saturday, March 29, after entering the store and allegedly taking items.

According to reports, Howard Revelle, was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, after he allegedly took a shopping cart full of merchandise and exited the store without paying.

Revelle was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Erin Lynch and sent to the Albany County jail. He was scheduled to return to court on April 1.

Warrant and bail jumping

DELMAR – It all started in 2021 with damage to an ATM at the Walmart in Glenmont, but the man charged with doing the damage, Gerald Harvin, has failed to show up to court since, except for the two times he was arrested and released for outstanding warrants for not showing up.

According to reports, Harvin was an employee at the time of the original incident. He was charged with criminal mischief, a felony at that time. He was also arrested in April 2024 for not showing up in court.

At that time, Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby sent Harvin to jail and set bail. He did get out, but failed to come to court again. Another bench warrant was issued.

On Saturday, March 29, Menands police picked Harvin up on the outstanding warrant. He was charged with one count of bail jumping, a felony, and arraigned by Kirby again. The Judge sent him back to jail with no bail, and he was scheduled to be back in court on April 1.

Clerk arrested for using stolen credit card

DELMAR – A former gas station clerk at Speedway was taken into custody on Thursday, April 3 for allegedly finding and using a customer’s credit card in 2020.

According to reports, Keon Jackson, 27, of Albany, allegedly found a customer’s card in March 2020 and used it at the gas station where he worked and later used it at Hannaford and Price Chopper.

Officers interviewed Jackson at the Station at that time and charged him with grand larceny- credit card, a felony. He was released with an appearance ticket and reports said he would be charged with more later.

He was picked up by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office on April 3 and brought to Bethlehem.

Jackson was also charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court and released. Jackson is scheduled to be back in court on May 6.

Fake check, two arrests

DELMAR – An Albany man who attempted to cash a fraudulent check on Thursday, April 3 was taken into custody, and another man who allegedly gave him the check turned himself in four days later to face charges.

According to reports, at 9:42 a.m., Bethlehem police responded to the Berkshire Bank branch on Delaware Avenue for someone trying to cash a fake check. When they arrived, Pedro Vasquez, 62, was in the branch allegedly trying to cash a $947 check from a Menands business. The teller checked with the business and found it was not real and called the police.

Vasquez used his real photo identification, and the signature matched that on the check. He was taken into custody and charged with possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

On Tuesday, April 8, Travis Chandler turned himself into Bethlehem police for an active arrest warrant. Chandler was identified after an investigation found he allegedly gave Vasquez the check to cash.

Chandler was charged with possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and conspiracy, a misdemeanor. Both men were arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby. Vazquez was released on his own recognizance, but Chandler was sent to the Albany County jail without bail due to six prior felony convictions. He did make bond on April 12.

Both are scheduled back in Bethlehem Town Court on May 6.

Warrant for 2022 incident

DELMAR – State Police brought a homeless woman back to Bethlehem on Saturday, April 5 after she failed to show up for court for a 2022 larceny at Walmart.

According to reports, Jennifer Hoffman, 41, failed to appear after a December 14, 2022 incident at the Route 9W store. At approximately 9:30 p.m., a Bethlehem police officer was completing

paperwork outside the store when a Walmart asset protection employee alerted him to two women attempting to board a CDTA bus with unpaid merchandise.

The officer detained the women, identified as Aaliyah Stout, 25, and Hoffman. A subsequent search revealed both women had outstanding warrants. Additionally, they were found in possession of 37 used hypodermic needles.

Stout was also found with three broken crack pipes, one paroxetine hydrochloride pill, and a Suboxone sublingual strip.

Both women were taken into custody and charged with conspiracy and petit larceny, both misdemeanors. They were issued appearance tickets for Bethlehem Town Court on Jan. 3.

Hoffman was also processed on her outstanding warrant and

transported to Saratoga County to face charges there. Stout has an outstanding warrant from Schenectady Police, who requested Bethlehem officers advise her to turn herself in.

This time, Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby, arraigned Hoffman and sent her to the Albany County jail in lieu of $500 cash, $2,000 secured appearance and surety bond with a 10 percent deposit. She is scheduled back in court on Tuesday, May 6.

Man with axe at Quality Inn

GLENMONT – A 34-year-old Albany man wanted to stay a bit longer at the Quality Inn on Wednesday, April 9, but when hotel staff would not give him a second extension he brought an axe to the front desk and allegedly damaged a glass door.

According to reports, hotel staff called Bethlehem police at 12:17 p.m. for a man smashing the door at the rear of the check-in area with a blue-handled axe. The clerk said that Nickson Jackson came to the front desk around 11 a.m. and requested more time before checkout. The clerk allowed him to stay until 12 p.m. Shortly after 12, Jackson returned to the desk and was angry that his key no longer worked.

He left to go to his truck and returned with the axe. When officers arrived, they found and detained Jackson. He was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court. He was released on his own recognizance.

Police escorted him to retrieve his belongings and then issued a trespass warrant for the property. Jackson is scheduled back in court on Tuesday, May 6.