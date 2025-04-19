LATHAM – A 40-year-old Garfield, N.J. man faces felony larceny charges after he was caught for the third time allegedly taking items from Dick’s Sporting Goods at Latham Farms on Friday, March 28.

According to reports, Colonie police responded to the store to check a subject and found that Osmani Then-Mendez was detained for petit larceny. At that time, a check found that Then-Mendez was allegedly involved in two more larcenies on October 9.

In those cases, he was charged with one count each of grand larceny, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. Then-Mendez was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

On Wednesday, April 2, Then-Mendez was charged with an additional count of grand larceny for another March 28 incident at Dicks. He was sent back to the Albany County jail.

Fight leads to charges

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Desmond Hotel on Albany Shaker Road on Saturday, March 29, for a report of a fight and took an Albany man into custody.

According to reports, at approximately 3:54 a.m,. police arrested Joseph Sturdivant, 54, and charged him with criminal mischief, a felony, and criminal trespass and criminal tampering, both misdemeanors, and harassment, a violation.

Sturdivant was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was arraigned the next morning by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Domestic charges

involving a child

LOUDONVILLE – A 30-year-old Loudonville man faced charges stemming from a domestic incident on March 17 on Canton Street.

According to reports, Colonie police arrested Christopher Piasecki at his home on Sunday, March 30 at approximately 1:09 a.m. He was charged with strangulation, a felony, and aggravated harassment and child endangerment, both misdemeanors, and harassment, a violation in the incident.

Piasecki was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignement detainee and appeared before Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers the next morning.

Two Fake names and

documents, real drugs

COLONIE – An Erie, Penn. man was interviewed during a check-a-subject call at the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue at 3:10 a.m. on Monday, March 31 and Colonie police found he and Waterford man were not who they said they were.

According to reports, Travis Hull, 29, gave police a fake name when being interviewed and was taken into custody for that. Hull also had a quantity of illegally possessed controlled substances on his person. Police charged Hull with criminal possession of a stimulant, a felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance and false personation, both misdemeanors.

Another man, Gregory DiLorenzo, 35, of Waterford, identified himself as his brother and gave police fake government documents. He also had drugs in his possession.

DiLorenzo was charged with three counts of forgery – government documents, a felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation with criminal intent, both misdemeanors.

Both were sent to the Albany County jail as pre-arraignment detainees and arraigned the next morning by Colonie Town Judge Ryan Caponera.

Check fraud

COLONIE – A Wynanskill man was arrested on Monday, March 31, and charged in connection with check fraud at the Broadview Federal Credit Union in July.

According to reports, David Ahl, 46, altered and cashed a check from a local business at the Wolf Road branch on July 22. The check amount was $17,100.

Ahl was charged with possession of a forged instrument, grand larceny, and identity theft, all felonies. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Ryan Caponera.

DWAI-Drugs and illegal gun

COLONIE – Colonie police received a call to check a vehicle with two people slumped over in it near Wendy’s on Central Avenue on Monday, March 31, at 1:27 p.m.

According to reports, police located the vehicle just after it left the parking lot and performed a traffic stop for failing to keep right. The driver of the vehicle, Brandon Chapman, 41, of Rensselaer, showed signs of impairment. A check of the car located a Taurus semi-automatic handgun with a scratched-off serial number. Michelle Chapman, 50, also of Rensselaer, was detained as well.

Both were charged with criminal possession of a defaced weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, both felonies. Brandon was also charged with DWAI-drugs, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for failing to keep right and having no insurance. They were arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Ryan Caponera later in the day.

No license, but had prior DWI

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of the Northway and Central Avenue for speeding at 3:16 a.m. on Tuesday, April 1, and observed the driver to be impaired.

According to reports, officers observed Latia Lee, 41, of Brooklyn, to have slurred speech, glassy eyes, and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath. She was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

Lee also did not have a licence, but officers found she did have a prior DWI conviction within 10 years. She was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and DWI-prior conviction, both felonies, and circumventing an interlock device, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for speeding and driving without a license.

Lee was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on April 7.

Stolen property and billy club

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Speedway on Wolf Road on Tuesday, April 1 to check a subject there and found a Watervliet man to have stolen property.

According to reports, John Reckner, 41, allegedly had stolen property and was also in possession of a billy club. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor. Reckner was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was arraigned the next morning.

DWI

LATHAM – A 49-year-old Latham man was arrested on Tuesday, April 1 at his residence for DWI.

According to reports, police responded to a Swayze Drive residence and found the man was drinking in his vehicle and was intoxicated.

He was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Burglary

COLONIE – Guilderland police arrested a Schenectady woman on Wednesday, April 2 for an outstanding warrant from Colonie for a December incident at Target on Central Avenue.

According to reports, Megan Emmons, 40, was trespassed from the store but was observed stealing by employees on December 23. She was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Emmons was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Ryan Caponera.

Drove to police station and DWI

COLONIE – Police did not have to stop a 31-year-old Colonie man for DWI on Wednesday, April 2, he came to the station himself.

According to reports, the man drove to the station for a domestic incident and officers observed him to have glassy eyes, slurred speech and an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. The man was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

He was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on April 14.

Rape

COLONIE – A Schenectady man was charged with rape on Thursday, April 3 at the Colonie police station.

According to reports, Michael Peguero De Los Santos, 32, was involved in an incident on Exchange Street on December 6. He was charged with third degree rape – no concent, a felony.

Peguero De Los Santos was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Ryan Caponera.

Drove on sidewalk and DWI

COLONIE – A 46-year-old Albany man was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, April 5 on Central Avenue and was found to be intoxicated.

According to report, at approximately 11:30 p.m. police responded to the area of 2169 Central Avenue and observed the man to have signs of intoxication.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. The man was taken into custody and later charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for failing to stay in a single lane and driving on a sidewalk.

He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on April 14.

Drugs and warrant

COLONIE – A man was taken into custody at the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Wolf Road after the staff called police for trouble with a customer.

According to reports, on Sunday, April 6, at 10:43 a.m. Colonie police found Wei Hou, 40, who has an address as a room at the hotel, and attempted to interview him. While that was happening, Hou allegedly threw a bag of methamphetamine into the bushes behind the hotel. He was charged with concealing physical evidence, a felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. He also had a warrant from Albany County for not showing up to court and one from Colonie Town Court for not showing up there in January.

He was sent to the Albany County jail.

Contempt and weapon charge

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested a Schenectady man on weapon and criminal contempt charges after he violated an order of protection on Sunday, April 6.

According to reports, Edward Tomchek, 46, was menacing a person who had an order of protection from him at 5:23 p.m. at the Colonie plaza.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree criminal contempt –weapon, and aggravated family offense, all felonies, and menacing–order of protection, a misdemeanor. Tomcheck was arraigned by Colonie Judge Ryan Caponera.

Warrant arrests this week

Keisha Cooper, 45, of Rockville Center, was arrested at the Home 2 Suites for an outstanding warrant on Sunday, March 23, for not showing up to court in January.

Colin Fausel, 47, of Coxsackie, was turned over to Colonie police by Albany on Monday, March 24 for failing to appear in court in January.

William Degree, 43, of Colonie, was stopped by police for walking across Central Avenue not in a crosswalk at 8:25 a.m. on Monday, March 24. He was found to have an outstanding warrant from Albany.

Frank Weaver, 51, who is homeless, was brought over from the Albany County jail on Monday, March 24 for a warrant for not showing up to court in February.

Ashley Smith, 29, of Albany, turned herself in to police for an active warrant on Wednesday, March 26 for not showing up to court in March.

Eric Kosowsky, 43, of Schaghticoke, was the subject of a call on Wednesday, March 26 and found to have an outstanding warrant for not showing up for court in February.

Jason Went, 20, of Schenectady, was arrested for an outside warrant from Schenectady on Thursday, March 27.

Jacob Reagan, 40, of Albany, was arrested at the police station when he picked up his phone and officers found he had two outstanding felony warrants from State Police.

Louis Valente, 35, of Albany, was arrested on Monday, March 31 for not showing up to court in February.

Jason Hoskins, 40, of Albany, had two active felony arrest warrants and also drugs on him on Monday, March 31.

Gina Triolo, 33, of Albany, was arrested by Albany police on Tuesday, April 1 for not showing up to Colonie Town Court in March.

Issac Loven, 43, of Latham, was arrested on Tuesday, April 1 for an outstanding warrant in Schenectady and in Colonie. He also resisted arrest and was charged with that as well.

Mark Wallace, 39, of Feura Bush, was arrested in Colonie for an outstanding warrant in Cohoes on Wednesday, April 2.

Alyssa Henderson, 32, of Rensselaer, was turned over by Bethlehem police for not showing up to court in November. She was arrested then for petit larceny and had a warrant for not showing up in 2022.

Rhamik Ayers, 39, of Troy, had an outstanding warrant from the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, April 3.

William McNulty, 46, of Schenectady, on Wednesday, April 2 for not showing up to court in February.

Jacob Sharpe, 36, of Colonie, was brought from the Albany County jail on Thursday, April 3 for not showing up to Colonie court in April 2024. He was also charged with bail jumping.

Robert Fallen, 46, of Albany, was arrested for petit larceny at Macy’s on Friday, April 4 and had a DOCCS warrant as well. He was sent to the Albany County jail.

Eric Kosowsky, 43, of Schaghticoke, was involved in a domestic dispute on Sunday, April 6 and was found to be wanted by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Jones, 48, of Glenville, had a felony warrant from Rotterdam on Sunday, April 6.