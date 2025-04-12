Albany Pair identified in Ulster Ulta Beauty larceny ring in multiple counties and states

KINGSTON — Two Albany residents have been sentenced to state prison for their roles in a larceny ring that targeted an Ulta Beauty store in the Town of Ulster, the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Kamel Pickens, 33, was identified as the leader of the “Clipping Triplets” retail theft ring and sentenced March 25, while one of its members, Jonneasia Welcome, 21, was sentenced March 20.

Both pleaded guilty in Ulster County Court before Judge Bryan Rounds to felony grand larceny and each received a sentence of up to three years in state prison.

On Oct. 24, 2023, Welcome and Pickens, accompanied by minors, traveled from Albany to the Ulta Beauty store located in the Kings Mall. There, they stole more than 100 items, including perfumes, valued at over $10,000. Video surveillance captured the theft, showing masked individuals inside the store.

Pickens served as the getaway driver and led Town of Ulster Police and New York State Police on a high-speed chase that extended onto the New York State Thruway. The pursuit resulted in over $1,400 in damage to a state trooper’s vehicle. All of the stolen merchandise was recovered, and the vehicle was impounded.

An ensuing investigation revealed that Pickens was the ringleader of an organized retail theft operation based in Albany, which was also under investigation by the Capital District Crime Analysis Center. Authorities determined Pickens had been using young women and children to commit larcenies at numerous retail stores in counties near Albany.

Pickens had been held without bail at the Ulster County Jail since Feb. 26, 2024. The Ulster County District Attorney’s Office successfully argued for his continued detention based on his repeated involvement in larcenies across multiple counties. Welcome had also been in custody in Onondaga County on unrelated charges.

Ulster County District Attorney Emmanuel C. Nneji condemned the actions in a statement.

“This is scary and dangerous to the employees, law enforcement, and the public,” he stated. “Our criminal laws may have been reformed to improve the process for the accused, but the doors have not been taken off the hinges for brazen criminal activities such as ‘smash and grab’ thefts.”

Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Paul Derohannesian prosecuted, Mark Formichelli of the Dutchess County Office of the Public Defender represented Welcome, and attorney Matthew Mahan of Marlborough represented Pickens.

Welcome was also identified as a “Clipping Triplets” member, a larger theft ring linked to over $148,000 in stolen merchandise from retailers in the Capital Region and Massachusetts.

In April 2023, Welcome was one of three people charged with stealing $2,411.96 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s on Route 9W in Glenmont. Welcome, along with Myunique McQueen, 21, and Winter Vandross, 19, were identified through surveillance footage.

The trio has been linked to a larger theft ring responsible for stealing more than $148,000 worth of merchandise from retailers in the Capital Region and beyond, including Ulta Beauty, Macy’s, Home Depot, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lowe’s. Much of the stolen merchandise was allegedly sold online through platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.

A Spotlight News investigation in October 2024 identified additional ring members, including Zamaria Williams, 22, Desiree Fowler, 22, Kamal Pickens, 33, Halasha Maeweather, 20, and Yavae Bennett, 21. Local police have arrested these suspects on hundreds of charges, and courts have issued at least 70 warrants for their failure to appear in court over the last three years.

Ring expands into Massachusetts

The ring’s activities extend into Massachusetts. On Monday, March 27, 2023, Welcome, Rayquan Carter, 22, of Albany, and two juveniles were arrested in Pittsfield, Mass., after thefts from the Ulta Beauty store at Berkshire Crossing Mall.

The four suspects were reportedly in possession of 39 bottles of perfume and cologne worth $5,145. Carter was charged with organized retail crime, receiving stolen property over $1,200, and possession of an open container of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Welcome and the two juveniles were charged with organized retail crime and larceny over $1,200. All four were released on personal recognizance but failed to appear in court the following day.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, over $37,000 worth of products were stolen from the same Ulta Beauty store in four separate incidents in March 2023.

Status of members

As of Sunday, April 6, Pickens is in custody at the Ulster Correctional Facility, while Welcome remained in the Onondaga County jail after the new sentence. McQueen is at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, serving a four- to 12-year sentence. Winter Vandross is in the Saratoga County jail, Williams is in the Albany County jail. Carter was arrested in November 2023 by Pittsfield police.