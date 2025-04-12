DELMAR – A homeless man is in the Albany County jail because he allegedly violated parole in an incident at the McDonald’s on Delaware Avenue on Sunday, March 30.

According to reports, Freddie McRae, 58, was taken into custody by Bethlehem police after a call to the restaurant at 3:59 p.m. McRae was charged with petit larceny, false personation, and conspiracy, all misdemeanors.

Because McRae was on parole, the arrest violated the terms of his releas,e and he was held after arraignment. While he was in Bethlehem custody, McCrae said that he was having difficulty breathing and required medical attention.

He was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital and then released to his parole officer. McRae was then sent to Albany County jail and remains there as of Sunday, April 6

Warrant times two

DELMAR – A 29-year-old homeless man was picked up by Bethlehem police in Colonie for an outstanding warrant on Tuesday, April 1.

This was not the first time he had a warrant, and it also was not his last.

According to reports, Travis Hull was not a stranger to warrants in Bethlehem. For almost five years, he has been arrested for not showing up to court for an arrest in December 2020 for drug charges and vehicle and traffic infractions on Delaware Avenue. He was given an appearance ticket but did not appear in Bethlehem Town Court. The court issued a warrant and Hull was arrested again in July 2021 on that. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance but did not appear for his court date.

The court signed another warrant in February 2022. Hull was arrested in Nov. 2022, by Albany police, who found him to have an outstanding warrant in Bethlehem. He was arraigned by Bethlehem Judge Andrew Kirby and released under the supervision of probation. He was scheduled to appear a few weeks later, but did not show for that.

This time, he was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Erin Lynch. Hull paid a fine, and the case was subsequently resolved in court.

He was then transported to Albany police for an outstanding warrant there.