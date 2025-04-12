LATHAM — A pedestrian died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Loudon Road.

Colonie Police said a patrol officer heard what he believed to be a vehicle crash at about 5 a.m. on Loudon Road just north of Troy-Schenectady Road. The officer arrived on the scene and found that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The officer and other motorists who stopped at the scene performed CPR on the pedestrian, but she died at the scene, police said.

The pedestrian was identified as Felipa Martinez-Garcia, 49, of Latham.

The driver of the vehicle stopped after the collision and is cooperating with the investigation.

Loudon Road was closed in both directions from Troy Schenectady Rd. to Latham Farms Shopping Plaza while police investigated. All roads have since reopened.

The Colonie Police Department Traffic Safety Division is conducting a full investigation into the cause of the collision. Police are asking anyone with additional information, specifically eyewitness accounts or video surveillance, to contact the Colonie Police Traffic Safety Division at 518-783-2754.

Gun Charges

ALBANY – A 38-year-old Colonie woman was taken into custody at the Federal Courthouse in Albany on Thursday, March 20, to face gun charges.

According to reports, after an investigation, Sherri Stockler was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. The charges stem from an incident on Iris Lane the day before.

She was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

DWI, no license, on parole

COLONIE – A 44-year-old Colonie man who was allegedly driving drunk without a license on Thursday, March 20, and landed in jail .

According to reports, the man was driving on Dorlyn Road when an investigation determined he was impaired. The man refused to take a breath test.

He was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for refusing to take a breath test and operating a motor vehicle without a proper license.

The arrest was a violation of his parole and he was sent to the Albany County jail for that and issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on March 31 for the new charges.

Hotel Robbery

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a call for a fight at the Albany Airport Inn on Wolf Road on Saturday, March 22, and found a robbery in progress.

According to reports, Zachary Yarbrough, 33, of Colonie, was allegedly found inside a victim’s room at the hotel after getting a report that he was attempting to steal property. He was charged with burglary with criminal intent of a dwelling and robbery, both felonies, and criminal mischief and petit larceny, both misdemeanors. Yarbrough was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Robbery at Dunkin Donuts

LATHAM – A man and woman from Texas were arrested by Colonie police on Sunday, March 23 after a robbery investigation at Dunkin Donuts.

According to reports, officers responded to the store on Loudon Road at 10:31 p.m. and took Watson Sharonda, 42, and Lamont Kiel, 38, both of Houson, Tex.

Both were charged with third-degree robbery, possession of a forged instrument, and grand larceny, all felonies. Kiel was also charged with second-degree harassment – physical contact, a violation.

They were held and then arraigned the next morning by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Felony DWI

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the parking lot of the Homewood Suites on Wolf Road on Monday, March 24, at approximately 12:14 p.m. for a report of a person annoying.

According to reports, witnesses said that Timothy Taylor, 35, of Halfmoon, arrived at the hotel in a 2014 Volkswagen Passat with a flat front tire. When officers interviewed him, they observed him to have bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, poor motor skills, and had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

Taylor refused to take field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. An investigation showed that he had a prior DWI-related conviction within 10 years, which elevates the charge to a felony.

Taylor was charged with felony DWI and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on April 7.

Forged instrument

LOUDONVILLE – Colonie police responded to a domestic dispute at 19 Corporate Woods Boulevard on Tuesday, March 25 at 1:01 a.m. and found a Slingerlands woman was in possession of a forged instrument and was also wanted.

According to reports, Chiquita Nelson, 24, was wanted by Colonie police for an open felony arrest warrant. She was taken into custody and charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, then sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Unconscious and DWAI-Drugs

COLONIE – Colonie police found a 56-year-old Chicopee, Mass. man unconscious behind the wheel with the vehicle’s motor running at the intersection of Central and Pine Avenues.

According to reports, at approximately 4 a.m. police observed a black Chevrolet Impala in the roadway. After waking up the driver, officers observed that the man had significantly impaired motor coordination during field sobriety tests. He was taken into custody and charged with DWAI-Drugs, a misdemeanor.

The man was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital for evaluation and a blood draw was taken there.

He was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on April 14.

Aggravated DWI, cocaine

COLONIE – After Colonie police pulled over a Pittsfield, Mass. woman for traffic violations on Thursday, March 27, she received more than a ticket for speeding.

According to reports, at 3:37 a.m., officers pulled over a gray Subaru driven by Odalis Rivas, 33, near the intersection of Central Avenue and New Karner Road. Upon interviewing Rivas, officers observed her to have watery eyes and have an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath.

She was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. A check showed that Rivas did not have a valid license, the vehicle’s registration had multiple suspensions, and there was a quantity of cocaine in the vehicle.

At the police station, Rivas provided a breath sample that returned a BAC above .18 percent. She was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated DWI, DWI, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving with a suspended license, and operating with a suspended registration, all misdemeanors. Rivas was also ticketed for speeding and failure to stay in a single lane.

She was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on April 14.

Burglary with a child

COLONIE – A Cohoes woman was the was the subject of a larceny complaint at Macy’s on Thursday, March 27, and had a warrant for not showing up to court in January.

According to reports, Krystal Carraway, 30, was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny and child endangerment, both misdemeanors.

She was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Grand larceny and warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police picked up Gina Triolo, 33, of Albany, from Albany police on Monday, April 1, because she was wanted for not showing up to court, but was charged in another larceny as well.

According to reports, the new charges stem from an incident that took place at the Northway Mall on March 16, and she was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony. She was arraigned by Colonie Judge Ryan Caponera.

DOT stop finds warrant, too

LATHAM – A 35-year-old Schoharie man was stopped for a Department of Transportation inspection on the 1997 GMC dump truck he was driving on Friday, March 28, near the intersection of Glennon and Loudon Roads.

According to reports, Jessie Perell had a non-driver ID only, had his license suspended many times and did not have an installed interlock device on the vehicle. An investigation also found he had an active arrest warrant from the Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with the warrant, driving with a suspended license, aggravated unlicensed operation and circumventing an interlock device, all misdemeanors, and ticketed for operating a commercial vehicle without a license, driving without a license, and failure to notify a change of address.

Warrant arrests this week

Arthur Harris, 22, of Schenectady, was picked up at the Schenectady County jail on Thursday, March 20 for not appearing in court in February.

Jamaine Wickle, 51, of Schenectady, was found to have an outside warrant from Schenectady on Thursday, March 20.

Angelina Bovia, 40, of Troy, was at the Quality Inn on Troy-Schenectady Road on Thursday, March 20 and was found to have a warrant for not showing up to court in January 2024. She was held at the Albany County jail.

Beatrice Griffin, 66, of Albany, was taken into custody at Colonie Center after a check a person call on Friday, March 21. She had an active warrant from Guilderland.

William Brown, 50, of Colonie, was taken into custody at the Days Inn on Sunday, March 23, for an active family court warrant from Essex County from May 2024.