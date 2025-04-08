Man back in court after not showing up for court for over a year

DELMAR – A 25-year-old Coxsackie man was back in Bethlehem Town Court on Saturday, March 22, after being picked up on a warrant for failing to appear a year ago.

According to reports, on New Year’s Day 2024 at 12:43 p.m., Marcus Jollie was driving his gray 2014 Chevrolet Malibu on Delaware Avenue when a Bethlehem police unit saw the vehicle nearly hit a curb and swerve back into the travel lane.

The officer turned around, followed the vehicle and performed a DMV check that showed the inspection expired in May. Officers saw the car cross the yellow line before and after they tried to pull it over.

During the traffic stop, Jollie showed signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes, a strong odor of alcohol, and unsteadiness on his feet. He allegedly failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for alcohol on a pre-screening device before being taken into custody for DWI.

During an inventory of the vehicle, officers found an open container of an Arnold Palmer alcoholic beverage and a Xanax pill in the cup holder. Jollie reportedly said he had consumed four of the beverages and did not have a prescription for the pill.

At the police station, Jollie provided a breath sample that returned a 0.19 percent BAC. He was charged with aggravated DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors. He was also ticketed for unsafe lane change, drinking in a motor vehicle, possessing a controlled substance in a non-original container, and having no inspection sticker.

Jollie was released with an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on Jan. 16, 2024, but failed to appear. He was picked up by State Police in Coxsackie, and Bethlehem officers traveled there to retrieve him.

He was processed on the warrant and arraigned by Town Judge Erin Lynch. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on April 23.