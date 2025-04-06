DWI on Route 85 near the city line

SLINGERLANDS – A 28-year-old Slingerlands man was arrested for DWI after being stopped for speeding more than 80 mph on Route 85 near the Albany line at 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 23.

Officers clocked the vehicle at 81 mph near the site of two recent fatal crashes where a driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol.

The officer caught up to the vehicle and performed a traffic stop near Blessing Road. They observed the driver had bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech and the smell of alcohol. He said he was a designated driver and had consumed one or two drinks.

The man said that he just dropped off three friends at home and was returning to Slingerlands.

He failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for alcohol on a pre-screening device. At the station, he provided a breath sample returned a 0.10 percent BAC.

He was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for speeding. He was released with an appearance ticket for April 1 in Bethlehem Town Court.