Prior convictions elevate the charges to felonies

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police responded to a report of a suspicious person and vehicle at the Sunoco gas station on Route 9W on Saturday, March 15.

According to reports, a caller said a man had parked a black Kia with extensive damage to the rear passenger side. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle unoccupied and encountered 41-year-old Glenmont resident Ryan McGrail, who was identified by a New York State non-driver ID, walking out of the store.

McGrail told officers his girlfriend had been driving the vehicle when it crashed into a gas pump barrier and that she left to retrieve paperwork. Officers reported smelling alcohol on McGrail’s breath and observed other signs of impairment.

He denied driving but admitted to consuming alcohol. He claimed he drank half a bottle of Fireball whiskey in the parking lot after the crash due to stress. Officers informed McGrail the lot was under video surveillance.

Police said video footage showed McGrail behind the wheel when the car pulled up to the pump. The vehicle then drove across the lot, struck the barrier, and was too damaged to move further.

McGrail allegedly refused field sobriety tests but tested positive for alcohol on a pre-screening device. At the police station, he provided a breath sample that returned a blood alcohol content of 0.18 percent.

Police said McGrail did not have a valid license and had a prior DWI conviction within 10 years. The vehicle’s owner confirmed McGrail had left the residence driving the Kia.

He was charged with felony counts of DWI with a prior conviction, aggravated DWI with a prior conviction, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle under the influence. He was also charged with misdemeanor operation without an interlock device and a violation for unlicensed operation.

McGrail is scheduled to appear in Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, April 1.