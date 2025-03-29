DELMAR – Bethlehem police arrested five people after a reported larceny at CVS on Delaware Ave. on Thursday, March 14.

The store manager told police that between 6:20 a.m. and 7:16 a.m., several people entered the store, took items without paying, and fled in a U-Haul van. Officers located the van on Ellsworth Avenue and took Jason Blittig, 43, and Olivia Isopo, 44, both of Schenectady; Nathan Meyers, 38, and Tiffany Moore, 36, both of Albany; and Jesse Spencer, 31, of Saratoga Springs into custody.

All five were charged with sixth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor. Isopo, Blittig and Meyers were additionally charged with petit larceny, also a misdemeanor.

Moore allegedly possessed .45 grams of marijuana hashish and was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Meyers had a backpack containing 6.07 grams of heroin and was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, a felony.

All suspects were arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released on their own recognizance. They are scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, April 1.

DWI after welfare check

DELMAR – A 47-year-old Delmar woman was charged with DWI after police responded to a welfare check at Elm Avenue Park on Tuesday, March 11, at 6:26 p.m.

Officers found the woman in the driver’s seat of a 2023 Kia Sorrento parked at the back of the lot. They noted watery, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and the odor of alcohol.

She failed field sobriety tests and refused a breath test on a preliminary device. After being taken into custody, she also refused to provide a breath sample four times at the station.

She was charged with DWI, a misde-meanor, and refusal to take a breath test. She was issued a bill of particulars and released with an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on Monday, April 1.

Man fails to appear in court after larceny

GLENMONT – A Hudson man previously arrested in May 2024 for stealing from Lowe’s was taken into custody again Friday, March 14, after failing to appear in court.

According to police, George Brey, 52, allegedly stole items from Lowe’s on Route 9W on March 11, 2024. An investigation by store employees and the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center linked Brey to multiple similar incidents. He was arrested by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in May and transported to Bethlehem.

He was arraigned and released under probation supervision but failed to appear in court. He also had an outstanding warrant from Glenville police.

On March 14, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office again took Brey into custody and transported him to meet Bethlehem officers. Brey was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and sent to Albany County jail in lieu of $1,000 cash or $6,000 secured bail. He is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, April 1.

DWI arrest on Kenwood

DELMAR – A 35-year-old Delmar man was arrested on Thursday, March 13, after police received a report of an intoxicated driver operating a maroon Honda CR-V on Kenwood Avenue.

Officers spotted the vehicle crossing over lane lines and driving onto a grassy shoulder. A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver showed signs of impairment including slurred speech and glassy, bloodshot eyes.

The man initially cooperated but refused to exit the vehicle without a warrant. Officers physically removed him and placed him under arrest. He submitted to some field sobriety tests but not all.

At the station, he provided a breath sample with a BAC of 0.10 percent.

He was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and issued tickets for following too closely, unsafe lane change, and improper signal use. He is scheduled to appear in Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, April 1.

Repeat offender charged with burglary at Walmart

GLENMONT – A 71-year-old homeless man previously banned from Walmart returned to the Glenmont store on Saturday, March 15, and allegedly stole merchandise.

Police said Howard Revelle was previously found with stolen merchandise at the same store on Sunday, Feb. 23. He was also charged with second-degree bail jumping, a felony, and transported to Rensselaer County Jail.

Walmart declined to press charges in that case but issued a trespass notice barring him from all locations.

On March 15, Revelle allegedly stole $164.63 worth of merchandise from the Glenmont store.

Because he had been banned, he was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny. He was arraigned by Judge Kirby and remanded to Albany County jail without bail.

DWI stop on River Road

GLENMONT – A 47-year-old Averill Park man was arrested for DWI on Tuesday, March 18, after police stopped him for driving without proper lighting on River Road.

At 12:33 a.m., officers observed a black Toyota Tacoma traveling north with a passenger-side headlight and plate lamps out.

The driver showed signs of impairment and told officers he had one shot of whiskey earlier in the evening. He failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for alcohol on a pre-screening device. At the station, his BAC measured 0.10 percent.

He was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for inadequate lighting and no plate lamps. He is scheduled to appear in Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, April 1.