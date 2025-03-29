COLONIE – A Stillwater man faces multiple charges after entering two residences without permission in the same neighborhood on Saturday, March 1.

Christian Coy, 32, allegedly unlawfully entered homes on Knapp Terrace and Danforth Street and damaged the front door of one of the residences.

He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and two counts of criminal trespass, both misdemeanors. Residents of one of the properties requested a full stay-away order of protection.

Coy had previously been arrested in December in Colonie for felony cocaine possession related to an incident at the Latham Inn and Suites in November.

In this case, he was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital for treatment related to cold exposure. Colonie Town Judge David Green authorized his release on an appearance ticket for Tuesday, March 19.

Domestic charges

COLONIE – A Schenectady man turned himself in to Colonie police on Monday, March 3, for an incident that took place in Colonie on February 15.

Cameron Conery, 36, was charged with two counts each of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both felonies, and one count of acting in a manner injurious to a child, a misdemeanor.

He was issued an appearance ticket for Tuesday, March 12.

Grand larceny

COLONIE – A 38-year-old Albany woman was charged with grand larceny on Monday, March 3, following three shoplifting incidents at Kohl’s and Boscov’s in November.

Meghan Radigan was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and arraigned in Colonie Town Court by Judge Andrew Sommers.

Gas station robberies

COLONIE – A homeless man was transported from the Albany County jail on Wednesday, March 5, to face charges related to two gas station robberies in February.

Luke Thomsen, 44, was charged with two counts of third-degree robbery and one count of second-degree criminal mischief, all felonies, as well as two counts of petit larceny and two counts of menacing, all misdemeanors.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Chase and DWI

COLONIE – A 34-year-old Schenectady man faces multiple charges after leading Colonie police on a chase on Central Ave. on Tuesday, March 4.

Officers attempted to stop the man for erratic driving, but he fled before being apprehended a short distance away.

He was charged with DWI and obstructing governmental administration, both misdemeanors, and issued tickets for traffic violations, including speeding, failure to stay in a single lane, following too closely, improper signaling, open container, and refusal to take a breath test.

He was released with an appearance ticket for Monday, March 17.

Larceny and cocaine

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to Walmart on Loudon Road for a larceny in progress on Wednesday, March 5, and took an Albany man into custody.

According to reports, James White, 37, was allegedly taking items from the store. A search revealed he also had 1.6 grams of crack cocaine in his possession. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance – cocaine, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

DWI and cocaine

LATHAM – A 46-year-old Waterford man faces DWI and drug charges after a traffic stop on Loudon Road on Friday, March 7.

According to reports, at 3:40 a.m., Colonie police stopped the vehicle for failing to keep right. Officers observed the man had slurred speech, glassy eyes, and an odor of alcohol on his breath.

He failed field sobriety tests. A baggie found on the passenger-side floor contained a white powder that later tested positive for cocaine.

He was taken into custody and later charged with DWI and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for failure to keep right and refusing to take a breath test. He was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, March 17.

Robbery and larceny

COLONIE – On Friday, March 7, Rensselaer County sheriff’s deputies turned a Rensselaer woman over to Colonie police to face charges related to two incidents at Target in Latham.

According to reports, Rebecca Burd, 55, allegedly stole items from the store on July 28 and again on March 5. She was charged with third-degree robbery, a felony, and two counts of petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and harassment – physical contact, a violation.

Burd was arraigned and sent to the Albany County jail.

Warrant arrests this week

Mark Hebert, 41, of Albany, was a passenger in a car on Saturday, March 8 and found to be wanted by Scotia police. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Robert Lee, 47, of Albany, was found to have an outstanding warrant from Colonie Town Court for not showing up while he was panhandling near the Northway entrance on Wolf Road on Monday, March 10. Lee was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Robert Shufelt, 42, of Rensselaer, turned himself in on Monday, March 10 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to Colonie Town Court in October. He was processed and arraigned.

Maxwell Addy-Bruskiewicz, 27, who is homeless, on Monday, March 10 for failing to appear in Colonie Town Court in February. He was arraigned.

Michael Maye, 55, of Albany, was stopped in the City of Albany by Sheriff’s on Tuesday, March 11 and was found to have an outstanding warrant in Colonie for not showing up to court in February. He was given an appearance ticket for March 17.

Azaranique Clow, 18, of Albany, turned herself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, March 12 for not showing up to court in February.

Angel Feliciano, 30, of Cohoes, was dropped off by Cohoes police on Wednesday, March 12 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in May 2024. He was arraigned.