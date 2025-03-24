Clifton Park man allegedly hit Aulet and fled the scene

COLONIE – On Friday, March 14, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Colonie police responded to a car-versus-pedestrian crash on Wolf Road near Beltrone Drive and found a woman lying in the road. The vehicle involved was no longer at the scene.

According to reports, witnesses in the area informed responding officers that the vehicle struck the pedestrian as she was crossing Wolf Road and then fled. The victim, Migdalia Aulet, 58, of Schenectady, did not survive the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aulet was not in a crosswalk when she was hit, but the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

“The Colonie Police Department responded to this tragic incident with an immediate and coordinated departmental response. Investigators

from all divisions, in conjunction with all available patrol resources, began a complete and thorough investigation,” police said in a press release.

Officers identified a suspect vehicle and, ultimately, a suspect in the crash, Heath R. Mabeus, 37, of Clifton Park. He was located and arrested at his home without incident on Sunday, March 16.

“The Colonie Police would like to thank Schenectady County Sheriff Dominic Dagostino and the entire Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation,” the statement read. “We would also like to thank the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center for their support, which played a pivotal role in solving this case. The extraordinary efforts of all involved helped us provide the Aulet family the answers they deserve.”

Mabeus was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a felony. He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and released on his own recognizance.