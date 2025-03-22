Gambino released multiple times before landing in jail

COLONIE – The Seafood Bandit is back in jail, but this time, it’s in Albany County.

Grey Gambino, 47, who is homeless, was released from the Rensselaer County Jail on Tuesday, March 4, but was back in Colonie Town Court that same day for failing to appear in January.

Gambino had been incarcerated at the Rensselaer County Jail since Tuesday, July 11, 2023, and was originally scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, but was released early.

Over the last five years, Gambino has accumulated at least 10 warrants from law enforcement agencies in Bethlehem, Colonie, Albany, East Greenbush, and Guilderland. These warrants stem from charges including petit larceny, failure to appear in court, and possession of stolen property.

Gambino was first arrested in Bethlehem in March 2020 for allegedly stealing six bags of shrimp and two bags of crab legs. He was arrested again in October 2022, October 2023, and January 2024 for failing to appear in court.

In October 2023, he was also arrested in Albany on two outstanding warrants from Colonie. He was then transferred to East Greenbush for a separate warrant before being released and subsequently arrested again in Guilderland. From there, he was transported to Bethlehem.

Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby arraigned Gambino and released him to probation supervision, but he failed to appear in court on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Additional warrants were issued after he also missed his court appearance in Colonie on Monday, November 6, 2023.

On Friday, November 17, 2023, Colonie police arrested Gambino for allegedly stealing merchandise from Kohl’s on Central Avenue and discovered he had two outstanding warrants.

He is now in the Albany County Jail as of Sunday, March 16, after being arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers for failing to appear in January.