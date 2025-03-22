Delmar man’s BAC twice the legal limit before the start of school day

DELMAR – A 52-year-old Delmar man faces DWI charges after allegedly being nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit while at Bethlehem Central High School as students were arriving on Wednesday, March 12.

According to reports, school staff observed a black Chevy Silverado pickup truck parked across two parking spaces, extending three to four feet into the driving lane in the student lot at approximately 7:37 a.m. When they approached the driver, he said that he was not dropping off a student but was talking to his wife.

After observing signs of alcohol intoxication, the staff member contacted the school resource officer. When the officer arrived, the man was attempting to leave the parking lot on to Delaware Avenue but was directed to pull over.

While speaking with the man, the officer observed watery eyes, slurred speech, and the odor of alcohol on his breath. The man refused to perform field sobriety tests, claiming he had a stomach bug, but he agreed to a breath alcohol test on a pre-screening device, which registered a 0.21 percent BAC.

An inventory of his vehicle before towing uncovered a three-quarters-empty bottle of Castillo Silver Rum under a jacket on the front passenger seat.

At the police station, the man provided a breath sample at 8:45 a.m., which returned a 0.20 percent BAC.

The man was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC above 0.18 percent. He was issued a bill of particulars and an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on Monday, April 1. He was released to his attorney, who provided him with transportation home.