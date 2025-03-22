GLENMONT – Bethlehem police responded to Walmart on Route 9W on Saturday, March 1, for a report of a man refusing to leave the store, but instead of staying, he ended up leaving to face other charges.

According to reports, Tahsheim Dobbs, 30, of Albany, was caught by loss prevention employees allegedly attempting to steal merchandise. The store requested that he be trespassed, and he complied. However, a subsequent investigation revealed that Dobbs had an active warrant from Albany police.

He was transported to Albany police for the warrant.

Burglary and larceny

GLENMONT – A 35-year-old Albany man faces burglary and larceny charges for an incident at Market 32 after Colonie police picked him up on an active warrant on Sunday, March 2.

According to reports, Louis Valente had been trespassed from all Market 32 stores in September. Despite this, surveillance footage from Tuesday, February 6, at 7:57 a.m. allegedly shows him taking $74.43 worth of merchandise. Police confirmed his identity through an investigation and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

He was picked up by Colonie police and charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. Valente was arraigned and released under probation supervision with electronic monitoring. He is scheduled to return to Bethlehem Town Court on Monday, April 1.

No license, had warrant

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police stopped a black van on River Road on Tuesday, March 4, for an illegal left turn and discovered the driver had other legal troubles.

According to reports, at 5:22 p.m., a check of the driver’s identification—Barnett Heglar, 65, of Albany—revealed that he possessed only a New York identification card and had an active arrest warrant in the City of Albany.

He was ticketed for operating a vehicle without a license and failing to yield right of way on a left turn. Heglar was then transported to Albany police South Station and turned over to their custody.

Grand larceny by employee

SLINGERLANDS – A report of internal thefts at Market 32 led to the arrest of a Watervliet man on a felony charge.

According to reports, between Saturday, February 24, and Wednesday, March 5, Devin Wimberly, 38, allegedly stole $1,165.89 worth of merchandise from the store. Employees contacted Bethlehem police on Wednesday, March 5, to report the incident and informed officers that Wimberly was working at the store at that time.

He was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny, a felony. Wimberly was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail until a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday, March 10.

Buys auto parts with

stolen credit card

GLENMONT – A 24-year-old Brooklyn man faces multiple felony charges after being arrested on Thursday, March 6, for an incident at a local car dealership in May 2024.

According to reports, Clarence Simmons purchased $1,518.65 in car parts from BMW of South Albany on Route 9W using his real name on Saturday, May 11, 2024. The purchase came under scrutiny when the credit card owner contacted the dealership to report it as unauthorized.

Bethlehem detectives gathered surveillance footage and transaction details from the dealership and attempted to locate Simmons. A breakthrough came in June when detectives linked Simmons to another arrest in Connecticut, where police identified him using the surveillance footage from BMW of South Albany. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Simmons on Tuesday, June 18.

On March 6, the Saratoga County Jail notified Bethlehem police that they had Simmons in custody on other charges, and he was arrested on the outstanding warrant.

Simmons was charged with grand larceny and possession of a forged instrument, both felonies, and identity theft, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released on his own recognizance. The charges were not bail-eligible. At that time, he also had an outstanding warrant from Scotia police and was transported to meet officers from that department.

Speeding and DWI

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police observed a vehicle traveling southbound on River Road at a high rate of speed on Sunday, March 9, and attempted a traffic stop.

According to reports, at approximately 4:52 p.m., the vehicle was traveling at 88 miles per hour when police caught up to it on Wemple Road after it pulled into a driveway. When officers interviewed the driver, a 42-year-old man who lived at the address, they observed slurred speech and drowsy, glossy eyes. The man admitted to having two to three drinks at a local bar.

He failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for alcohol on a pre-screening device at 0.181 percent BAC. At the police station, after the required waiting period, he provided a breath sample that registered a 0.14 percent BAC.

The man was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for speeding. He was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Bethlehem Town Court on Monday, April 1.