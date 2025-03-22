COLONIE – Two people from Massachusetts turned themselves in to face grand larceny charges for an incident at Target on Central Avenue.

According to reports, Mateo Hernandez, 20, of Danvers, and Akeirah Austin, 20, of Boston, allegedly stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the store.

Both were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and issued appearance tickets for Colonie Town Court on Tuesday, March 12. Under New York law, grand larceny is not bail-eligible.

Assault charges after fight at Circle Plaza

LATHAM – A Schenectady man was arrested at his home on Thursday, February 26, for an incident at Circle Plaza three days earlier.

According to reports, Joshua Hunter, 48, was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, as well as acting in a manner to injure a child and menacing, both misdemeanors. He was also charged with disorderly conduct for fighting or violent behavior, a violation.

He was arraigned.

Burglary at Dollar General

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a report of a shoplifter at the Dollar General on Central Avenue on Thursday, February 26.

Officers arrested Tanya Greeney, 58, of Colonie, at 10:35 a.m. and charged her with burglary, a felony, because she had been previously trespassed from the store. She was also charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Greeney was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Grand larceny at Lowe’s

LATHAM – A Troy man turned himself in to Colonie police on Thursday, February 27, in connection with an incident in May 2023 at Lowe’s on Loudon Road.

An investigation determined that Felipe Rosado-Rodriguez, 52, allegedly stole more than $3,000 worth of merchandise from the store and falsified business records.

He was charged with third-degree grand larceny and falsifying business records, both felonies. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Check fraud

GLENMONT – A Glenmont man was notified by National Grid that his payment had not been processed, only to later discover that someone had altered his check and cashed it at Broadview on Wednesday, September 4.

According to reports, Keven O’Rourke, 40, of Albany, allegedly cashed the altered check—now written for $2,200—using his New York identification card. The victim later contacted the bank to report that he had not authorized any changes to the check.

A Broadview investigator provided police with a copy of the altered check, a still photo of O’Rourke, and a copy of the ID used. Police obtained an arrest warrant, and O’Rourke was taken into custody by Colonie police on Saturday, March 1.

He was charged with grand larceny and possession of a forged instrument, both felonies. Arraigned by Judge Andrew Kirby, he was released and is scheduled to return to court on Monday, March 18.

Family offense

COLONIE – An Albany man was taken into custody at the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Saturday, March 1, for violating a protective order.

According to reports, Lester Clark, 32, was at the hotel at 8 p.m. when officers arrived. He was arrested after an investigation and charged with aggravated family offense, a felony, and disobeying a mandate, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Warrant arrests this week

Sarah Berben, 35, of Colonie, was taken into custody during a domestic call on Sunday, March 2 for an outstanding warrant from Schenectady police. She was transported to meet officers from that department.

James Sherman, 32, of Colonie, was the subject of an EMS call on Saturday, March 1. Police were with paramedics and they identified Sherman and he had an outstanding NYS Felony Parole Warrant. He was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital and then turned over to Albany County Corrections officials for the warrant.

Alexander Perez, 28, of Latham, was the subject of a check a person annoying call on Sunday, March 2 and was found to have an outstanding warrant for not showing up to Colonie Town Court in February. He was also charged with trespassing, a violation, and arraigned by Judge David Green.

Angel Contento, 25, of Colonie, turned himself in to Colonie police on Monday, March 3 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in June 2022. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Joseph Tyrelle, 42, of Albany, turned himself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, March 5 for three outstanding warrants for not showing up to court in June 2024. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Lee Brothers, 51, of Rensselaer, turned himself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, March 5 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in January. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Tara Bradt, 35, of Rensselaer, was stopped in Troy by State Police on Friday, March 7 and found to have an outstanding warrant in Colonie for not showing up to court in January. She was arraigned by Judge Andrew Sommers.