COLONIE – A traffic stop near the intersection of Sand Creek and Wolf Roads led to the arrest of a Schenectady man and a Latham woman who were found in possession of a large quantity of drugs—and both had outstanding warrants.

According to reports, Alexander Lux-Maggio, 38, and Heather Glass, 41, were stopped by Colonie police on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 2:47 a.m., for a traffic violation. During the stop, police discovered substances and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Glass was charged with criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell and criminal possession of a stimulant, both felonies, as well as criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Lux-Maggio, the driver, was ticketed for driving without a license and other traffic violations and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Both had outstanding warrants from other agencies. They were arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green. Glass was held without bail, and Lux-Maggio was turned over to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office for his warrant.