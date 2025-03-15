Woman had no license and said she was snorting ketamine before crash

SELKIRK – Bethlehem police responded to a report of a single-car rollover crash on River Road with the driver trapped inside on Sunday, March 2.

According to reports, at 11:27 p.m., a witness traveling southbound observed a vehicle directly in front of him failing to keep right and swerving over the double line. The witness contacted police and reported that he maintained a constant visual of the vehicle as it swerved back into the southbound lane until it hit a group of mailboxes and a tree stump and overturned.

The witness stopped to render assistance. When officers arrived, fire department and EMS personnel were extracting the driver, who was later identified as a 39-year-old Ravena woman.

After she was removed from the car and placed in the ambulance, officers conducted an interview. The woman stated she had been snorting ketamine prior to the crash and was traveling home at the time. Officers observed that she had bloodshot eyes, and she tested negative for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

Due to her oral admission, officers administered the HGN test while she was in the ambulance, which she failed. Other field sobriety tests were not conducted due to injuries from the crash.

Following field evaluations, an investigation determined she had been operating her vehicle while impaired. The woman was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital for treatment, where she refused an evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert Officer.

She was charged with DWAI-drugs and aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for operating without a license and failing to use a designated lane. She was given a bill of particulars and an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, March 18.