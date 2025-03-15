COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Sunoco gas station on Central Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 15, and arrested a Schenectady woman on domestic charges.

According to reports, at 12:27 a.m., officers observed Ronasia Charles, 26, who appeared to be impaired by alcohol.

She was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation.

Charles was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Larceny and hiding evidence

COLONIE – A 35-year-old Schenectady man detained by loss prevention employees at Target on Central Avenue for shoplifting on Sunday, Feb. 16, was later found to have drugs in his possession.

According to reports, Ryan Stem was brought to the police station, where he allegedly dropped additional drugs in a holding cell.

He was charged with concealing evidence, a felony, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

Stem was sent to Albany County Jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was arraigned the following morning.

Unlicensed Operation

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Albany International Airport on Wolf Road on Wednesday, Feb. 19, and arrested Javon Aponte, 38, of Schenectady, for driving without a valid license.

Aponte was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony.

He was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, March 3.

DWI, no license, warrant

COLONIE – A Rotterdam man was involved in a personal injury accident on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 1:10 a.m., and was later found to have an outstanding warrant.

According to reports, Dilion Diegel, 25, displayed signs of intoxication, including poor motor skills, glassy and watery eyes, slurred speech, and the odor of alcohol on his breath.

He failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for alcohol on a pre-screening device. He also did not have a valid license.

At the police station, he was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for driving without a license, following too closely, and speeding.

Police later discovered he had an outstanding warrant from Amsterdam police, and he was transported to meet officers from that department.

Felony charges for

apartment break-in

COLONIE – An Albany man faces felony charges following an incident at Village Square Apartments on Central Avenue earlier this month.

According to reports, Isshak Almarwi, 42, was taken into custody on Thursday, Feb. 20, and charged with second-degree criminal mischief, burglary, and grand larceny, all felonies.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Ryan Caponera.

Burglary, larcenies,

and warrant

COLONIE – A local hot-spot patrol at Colonie Center put Colonie police in the right place at the right time on Saturday, Feb. 22, to apprehend a Staten Island man for multiple charges.

According to reports, at 3:38 p.m., police were dispatched to Macy’s for a larceny in progress call, but the suspect, Darryl Johnson, 63, had left the store and fled in a vehicle. A short time later, a road patrol located Johnson and another man on Central Avenue.

At that time, Johnson gave police two fake names to allegedly hide the fact that he had previously been trespassed from the store for a prior larceny. A check of his name and date of birth revealed that he also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court.

Johnson was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny and criminal impersonation, both misdemeanors. He was also charged with petit larceny for another Macy’s incident in July and two previous LL Bean thefts from 2021.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Ryan Caponera.

DWI

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to a Mill Road address for a report of a car on the front lawn of a house on Sunday, Feb. 23, and found a man intoxicated behind the wheel.

According to reports, when officers arrived, they saw an 18-year-old Latham man exit the driver’s seat and step out of the vehicle. Officers observed an odor of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech, and poor motor skills.

The man failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for alcohol on a pre-screening device.

He was taken into custody and later charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for failure to stay in a single lane. The man was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on March 10.

Burglary and assault

COHOES – A Cohoes man turned himself in to Colonie police on Monday, Feb. 24, on an active arrest warrant for an incident at the Amazon facility on Mustang Drive in November.

Joshua Perez, 24, was charged with second-degree burglary with criminal intent, a felony, and assault with intent to cause injury, a misdemeanor, for a November 30 incident.

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Rape

LATHAM – A local man was taken into custody on Monday, Feb. 24, for an alleged rape that took place at his home on Denise Drive.

According to reports, police arrested George Womack, 53, of Latham, after an investigation. He was charged with third-degree rape, a felony.

Womack was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Stolen car

COLONIE – Colonie police located a stolen car at the Homewood Suites on Wolf Road on Wednesday, Feb. 25, and arrested a local man.

According to reports, at 12:11 p.m., Ameek Morton, 39, of Colonie, allegedly stole a vehicle from Albany Park and Fly on Wolf Road and was found in the hotel parking lot a short time later.

He was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Warrant arrests this week

Megan Couture, 28, of Cohoes, was the subject of a larceny in progress call on Sunday, Feb. 23 and was found to have two bench warrants for not showing up to Colonie Town Court in November and December. She was charged with two counts of bail jumping, a misdemeanor, and one count of petit larceny for the new incident at Target in Latham.

Bianca Mele, 34, of Watervliet, turned herself in to Colonie police on Monday, Feb. 24 on an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in January. She was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green.

Tanya Lee, 44, of Watervliet, was picked up by Watervliet police and processed on Monday, Feb. 24 for two outstanding warrants for not showing up to court in January. She was arraigned.

Sade Perkins, 32, of Rotterdam, turned herself in to Colonie police and was processed on Monday, Feb. 24 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in November 2019. She was arraigned.

Tyler Marley, 33, of Schenectady, was brought to Colonie from the Saratoga County jail on Monday, Feb. 24 for failing to appear in court in June. He was arraigned.

Sarah Magner, 26, who is homeless, was arrested on a warrant after she was released from the Albany County jail on Thursday, Feb. 27. Magner did not show up for court in March 2022. She was arraigned.

Sarah Hayes, 27, of Albany, turned herself in to Colonie police on Thursday, Feb. 27 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in December. Colonie Town Judge David Green told police to release her with an appearance ticket for March 17.

Mark Lynch, 61, of Troy, was involved in a complaint on Thursday, Feb. 27 and found to have an outstanding warrant from Glenville. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Joseph Albright, 34, of Feura Bush, was wanted for multiple thefts in Bethlehem on Saturday, March 1. He was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors. He was transported to meet Bethlehem police.

Alexander Welch, 32, of Cohoes, was interviewed during a domestic incident on Saturday, March 1 and found to be wanted in Rensselaer. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Andre Jachura, 42, of Colonie, was the subject of a check a person call on Saturday, March 1 after State Police said he was making homicidal threats on Facebook. Jachura had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court in July. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation after the threats.