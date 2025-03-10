Police respond to domestic incident

COLONIE— Colonie police responded to a domestic dispute at the Red Roof Inn on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 3:41 p.m. and arrested a local man on multiple felony charges.

According to reports, the man had left the scene, but his vehicle was still at the hotel. Officers later located him up the street at Speedway and arrested Lavance Hill, 33, whose address is listed as the Red Roof Inn. There was an active order of protection between both parties involved.

Hill was charged with second-degree assault with a weapon, strangulation, criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree criminal contempt, all felonies. He was also charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and harassment, a violation.

He was arraigned later that night by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

DWI with child in car

COLONIE— A Schenectady woman was charged under Leandra’s Law after being involved in a property damage accident while allegedly intoxicated with a child in the car on Sunday, Feb. 9.

According to reports, Dominique Green, 36, crashed her vehicle near Reynolds Street at 11:10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they detected a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. She failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for alcohol on a pre-screening device.

Since a child under 16 was in the car, her charges were elevated to aggravated DWI, a felony. She was also charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for drinking in a motor vehicle and failing to keep right.

Green was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, Feb. 24.

Grand larceny at Colonie Golf Course

COLONIE— Colonie police arrested a Waterford man in connection with an incident at the Colonie Golf Course on Lishakill Road on Thursday, Feb. 13.

According to reports, Dennis Landry, 67, was charged with grand larceny following an investigation into an incident that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Landry was appointed as a Golf Course Mechanic in the Park and Recreation Department in July 2017, though it remains unclear whether the alleged theft occurred during his tenure in that role.

He was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Grand larceny at Macy’s

COLONIE— Two Venezuelan women were apprehended by loss prevention employees at Macy’s in Colonie Center on Friday, Feb. 14, after allegedly taking items from the store.

According to reports, Fraviana Zarraga Sirvira, 27, and Yoselin Andara, 24, both residing at the same address in Albany, were caught at 8:20 p.m. with $1,380 worth of merchandise.

They were both arrested and charged with grand larceny, a felony, and released with appearance tickets for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Assault on deputy

LATHAM— On Sunday, March 2, at 10:17 a.m., Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2011 Nissan Sentra traveling eastbound on Troy-Schenectady Road near Wade Road in Colonie.

The driver refused to stop, leading deputies on a pursuit onto the Northway before reaching a dead-end on Old Niskayuna Road adjacent to the Albany International Airport economy parking lot.

The suspect, Shuaib A. Alradee, refused to exit his vehicle and physically resisted arrest, injuring a deputy in the process. The injured officer was treated at the scene by Colonie EMS personnel.

Alradee was charged with second-degree assault on a police officer, a felony, and unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration, all misdemeanors. He also faces multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Alradee was transported to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraignment detainee and is scheduled to be arraigned in Colonie Town Court at a later date.

DWI, no license, and driving on sidewalk

COLONIE— A 23-year-old Albany woman was arrested after driving her vehicle onto a sidewalk while allegedly intoxicated on Friday, Feb. 14.

According to reports, Colonie police responded to the crash at 11:21 p.m. Officers detected signs of impairment, and the woman failed field sobriety tests. She tested positive for alcohol on a pre-screening device.

She was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for no valid license, failure to stay in a single lane, and driving on a sidewalk.

She was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, Feb. 24.

Felony DWI after crash

LATHAM— Colonie police responded to a two-car property damage accident at the intersection of Troy-Schenectady and Delatour roads on Saturday, Feb. 15 and determined that one of the drivers was allegedly intoxicated.

According to reports, officers interviewed Joseph Dibiase, 33, of Watervliet, who initially denied being the driver. However, multiple witnesses and his coworkers identified him as the driver.

Officers observed red and watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol on his breath. Dibiase refused all field sobriety tests and declined to provide a breath sample at the police station.

He was charged with felony DWI due to a prior conviction and ticketed for failure to take a breath test and following too closely.

Dibiase was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, Feb. 24.

Fatal Wolf Road crash

COLONIE— On Monday, Feb. 24, at approximately 1:45 p.m., a head-on crash involving two vehicles on Wolf Road just south of Sand Creek Road resulted in one fatality.

According to police, a Toyota Corolla was traveling north when it crossed into the southbound lanes, colliding with a Honda Odyssey.

The driver of the Odyssey sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Corolla, identified as Jose Holguin, 45, of Schenectady, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe a medical event may have contributed to the crash, but the cause remains under investigation.

The Colonie Village Fire Department responded and assisted in extracting the drivers.

Cashier charged with falsifying business records

LATHAM— A 21-year-old Schenectady woman faces charges for falsifying business records at Walmart on Loudon Road for an incident on Friday, Feb. 14.

According to reports, Jahlaiza Wiggins, a cashier, was charged with falsifying business records, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, by Colonie police.

She was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Larceny, drugs, and criminal contempt charges twice

COLONIE— Loss prevention employees at Macy’s in Colonie Center detained a homeless woman for shoplifting on Saturday, Feb. 15, later discovering she was wanted for domestic charges.

According to reports, Deidra Patnode, 39, was taken into custody at 8:50 p.m. An investigation revealed she had an active arrest warrant for a domestic incident on Kallen Avenue that took place on Monday, Feb. 10. This was not her first violation of an order of protection.

Patnode was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and first-degree criminal contempt – prior conviction and aggravated family offense, both felonies.

She was processed and sent to Albany County Jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, police were called back to Kallen Avenue, where they found Patnode had returned despite an order of protection. This time, she was also found in possession of a glass pipe and 4.2 grams of crack cocaine hidden in an herbal supplement container.

She was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, criminal possession of a narcotic drug, and aggravated family offense, all felonies.

Patnode was sent back to Albany County Jail as a pre-arraignment detainee before being arraigned the following day.

Warrant arrests this week

Trewaun Morris, 22, of Albany, was found to have an outstanding warrant from the City of Albany on Tuesday, Feb. 18. He was transported to Albany police south station.

Carmen Palella, 54, of Colonie, was involved in a domestic dispute and found to have an outstanding warrant from Schenectady on Tuesday, Feb. 18. She was transported to meet officers from that department.

John Irwin, 48, of Troy was picked up from Troy police on Wednesday, Feb. 19 for multiple warrants for not showing up to Colonie Town Court in November. He was also charged with bail jumping, a misdemeanor. Irwin was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Darious Bonano, 36, of Latham, was taken into custody during a hot-spot patrol at the Days Inn on Central Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 19. He was wanted for a felony warrant in Guilderland. Bonano was transported to Guilderland.

Darrion Ford, 20, of Albany, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant from Troy on Thursday, Feb. 20. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Michael Russo, 45, of Colonie, was stopped for traffic violations and found to have a felony warrant from State Police on Saturday, Feb. 22. He was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor. Russo was transported to meet State Police.

Eugene Berhaupt, 32, of Colonie, was involved in a domestic incident on Saturday, Feb. 22 and found to be wanted for not showing up to Colonie Town Court in May. He was also charged with bail jumping, a misdemeanor.

Jade Basta, 28, of Rensselaer, was involved in the same domestic incident on Saturday, Feb. 22 and found to be wanted for not showing up to Colonie Town Court in July. She was also charged with bail jumping, a misdemeanor.

