Man allegedly demanded $100 for pot brownies never picked up

GLENMONT – A 42-year-old Albany man faces robbery and weapons charges following an incident in the parking lot of Walmart on Route 9W on Monday, Jan. 29.

According to reports, at approximately 3 p.m., a man was exiting the store when he was called over to a black 2020 Honda Accord by Alden Grey, who was sitting in the driver’s seat. The man stated that Grey was upset that he did not buy marijuana cookies made by Grey’s wife and demanded $100 in payment for them.

Grey allegedly had a black firearm on his lap, prompting the man to hand over the money.

A few hours later, the man attempted to contact Grey via text and phone regarding the situation. The man informed Grey that he planned to go to the police. According to reports, Grey responded, “Don’t get yo jaw broken or come up missing over $100.”

The man reported the incident to Albany police on Tuesday, Jan. 30, and they referred him to Bethlehem police, as the incident took place in Glenmont.

Bethlehem police applied for and received a search warrant for Grey’s residence in Albany, executing it on Sunday, Feb. 18, when they took him into custody.

Grey was charged with first-degree forcible robbery and criminal possession of a firearm, both felonies, as well as second-degree menacing and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Erin Lynch and remanded to the Albany County jail without bail. Grey was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 21.