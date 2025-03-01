GLENMONT – On Wednesday, Feb. 21, State Police—assisted by the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, the Bethlehem Police Department, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security—arrested Daniel B. Fiato, 43, of Glenmont, on charges of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child, both felonies.

According to reports, Fiato is accused of promoting and possessing images consistent with child sexual exploitation. His arrest followed an investigation and the execution of a search warrant at his residence. The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Fiato was taken into custody at his home and transported to State Police barracks in Latham for processing. He was later arraigned at Bethlehem Town Court, where he was remanded to the Albany County jail without bail.

Man caught opening

packages at had warrant

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police responded to a call from Walmart employees on Sunday, Feb. 11, regarding a man attempting to open merchandise with a knife inside the store.

According to reports, Danny Emery, 42, who is homeless, was caught on surveillance cameras attempting to open packages. When officers arrived, Emery denied the allegations but was found in possession of a buck knife.

Walmart opted to have him trespassed from the store rather than press charges.

However, a check of his identification revealed that Emery had an outstanding warrant from State Police in Brunswick. He was transported to meet troopers.

Traffic stop for no lights leads to arrest

DELMAR – On Monday, Feb. 12, Bethlehem police stopped a gray Mitsubishi on Booth Road for inadequate lighting and discovered the driver was wanted.

According to reports, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers identified the driver as Michael Kresser, 28, of Delmar, who had an outstanding warrant from Troy.

Kresser was ticketed for inadequate lights and transported to meet Troy officers.

Man charged with forged instrument after fraud

GLENMONT – A 67-year-old Albany man turned himself in to Bethlehem police on Monday, Feb. 12, for charges related to an October incident at the National Bank of Coxsackie.

According to reports, Robert Lloyd entered the bank on Thursday, Oct. 12, and opened an account, depositing a $4,330.16 check drawn from the Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union.

Due to bank policy, the funds were placed on hold, and it was later determined that the check was altered or fictitious. Bethlehem police responded and launched an investigation. Detectives identified Lloyd using the commercial driver’s license he provided when opening the account.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Lloyd was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and grand larceny, both felonies.

He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released on his own recognizance. Lloyd is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 4.

Repeat offender charged with burglary at Walmart

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police responded to Walmart on Route 9W for a larceny in progress on Thursday, Feb. 13.

According to reports, when officers arrived, they located Luis Velez-Prosper, 33, of Albany, in front of Lowe’s and recognized him from previous incidents.

Velez-Prosper had been trespassed from Walmart multiple times and was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court by Judge Erin Lynch and remanded to the Albany County jail.

Road rage incident arrest

DELMAR – A 51-year-old Delmar man was arrested at his home after a road rage incident on Thursday, Feb. 13, on Delaware Avenue.

According to reports, at approximately 3:31 p.m., the man was driving a Honda CRV near 217 Delaware Avenue when he became involved in a road rage altercation with a gray 2017 Subaru.

The Honda driver reported that the Subaru driver repeatedly crossed the double solid line into oncoming traffic to pull alongside him. At one point, the Subaru driver threw a metal coffee mug at the Honda.

When the Honda driver pulled over to check for damage, the Subaru driver crossed the double line again, nearly hitting him. The Subaru then hit the Honda’s door before driving away.

The Honda driver followed the Subaru for a while and called 911. Police later identified the Subaru owner, who also had a child in the back seat at the time of the incident.

Officers located the Subaru at the man’s home, noting damage to the door.

The man was arrested and charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment, menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal mischief, all misdemeanors. He was also ticketed for driving left of pavement markings, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and failing to keep right.

He was arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court, and an order of protection was issued for those involved.