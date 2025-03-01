LATHAM – Colonie police responded to Glendale Road for a car off the road at 12:02 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, and found the driver allegedly intoxicated.

According to reports, Michael Smith, 57, of Latham, drove off the road in front of his residence. During an interview, police observed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests, struggling to maintain his balance. An investigation revealed that Smith had a prior DWI conviction within the past 10 years.

At the police station, he provided a breath sample over 0.18 percent BAC.

Smith was charged with felony DWI and aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor. He was also ticketed for failing to keep right and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

He was given an appearance ticket for Wednesday, Feb. 19.

DWI at intersection

LATHAM – Colonie police encountered a 65-year-old Loudonville man at the intersection of Day Street and Monroe Avenue and determined he was intoxicated.

According to reports, on Thursday, Feb. 6, at approximately 1:31 p.m., officers approached the man, who was stopped in the middle of the intersection. Officers observed an odor of alcohol on his breath.

The man refused to perform field sobriety tests at the scene and was taken into custody. At the police station, he also refused to submit a breath sample.

He was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for obstructing traffic at an intersection and parking on a highway.

The man was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

DWI crash at McDonald’s

LATHAM – A 67-year-old Cohoes woman was charged with DWI following a property damage accident on Saturday, Feb. 8.

According to reports, the accident occurred near McDonald’s on Troy Schenectady Road at approximately 5:44 p.m. Officers observed signs of impairment during their interview with the woman.

She was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for alcohol on a pre-screening device before being taken into custody.

She was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Grand larceny arrest at Albany Airport Inn

COLONIE – Colonie police were conducting a hot-spot patrol at the Albany Airport Inn on Wolf Road on Saturday, Feb. 8, when they ran a subject check and found the individual was wanted.

According to reports, at 11:46 p.m., officers made contact with Zaire Daniels, 28, of Ballston Spa, and discovered he had an open arrest warrant related to an incident on Sebring Avenue on Dec. 20.

Daniels was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Felony DWAI-Drugs, no license, and overdose

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a vehicle near Marcus Boulevard and Wolf Road on Sunday, Feb. 9, and found the driver under the influence of drugs—and it wasn’t her first offense.

According to reports, Edizaida Rodriquez Bermudez, 29, of Albany, was stopped for failing to stay in a lane, improper plates, no insurance, and no inspection.

During the interview, officers observed that she had slurred speech, pinpoint pupils, and poor motor coordination. She was unable to complete field sobriety tests and went unresponsive multiple times.

Colonie EMS responded and administered Narcan, reviving her. She was transported to Albany Memorial Hospital, where she consented to a blood draw.

An investigation revealed that she did not have a valid license and had a prior conviction for a drug- or alcohol-related offense, elevating the charges.

Rodriquez Bermudez was charged with: Felony DWAI-Drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and Multiple traffic violations

She was issued an appearance ticket at the hospital for Colonie Town Court on Monday, Feb. 24.

Warrant arrests this week

Kyte Williams, 33, of Albany, turned herself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, Feb. 5 for failing to show up to court in December. She was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green.

Dominica Romeo, 47, of Troy, turned herself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, Feb. 5 for failing to show up to court in December. She was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green.

Alqweonna Leigh, 28, of Troy, was picked up from Cohoes police on Thursday, Feb. 6 for an outstanding bench warrant for not showing up to court in April 2022. She was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green.

Epiphany Wallace, 18, who is homeless, was brought to Colonie by Schenectady police on Thursday, Feb. 6 for an outstanding bench warrant for not showing up to court in December 2022. She was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green.

Amanda Burlingame, 31, of Whitehall, was taken into custody at a traffic stop and gave officers a fake name on Thursday, Feb. 6. She had an outstanding warrant from October and was charged with bail jumping and criminal impersonation. She was released with an appearance ticket for February 24 and we are not sure why.

Lindsey Kyer, 32, who is homeless, was taken into custody on Friday, Feb. 7 for not showing up to court in October. She was released with an appearance ticket for February 26.

Reginald Scott, 37, of Colonie, was brought to Colonie police on Sunday, Feb. 9 by Cohoes police for an outstanding warrant from March 2024. He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Kasia Jackson, 40, of Albany, turned herself in on a bench warrant on Monday, Feb. 10 for not showing up again for court. This time it was from January. She was arrested in November for not showing up and arrested in February 2024 for bank fraud charges. Jackson was sent to the Albany County jail.

Kevin Riveria-Herrera, 26, of Ballston Spa, turned himself in on a bench warrant on Monday, Feb. 10 for not showing up for court in December. He was arraigned.

Megan Radigan, 38, of Albany, was brought from the Schenectady County jail on Monday, Feb. 10 for not showing up for court in February. He was arraigned.

Kevin Cheng, 31, of Schenectady, was taken into custody after a fight on Kallen Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 12:21 a.m. He was wanted by Scotia police. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Trewuan Morris, 22, of Albany, was taken into custody on Monday, Feb. 10 for an outstanding warrant. He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and arraigned the next morning.

Theresa Rodriguez, 25, of Albany, was arrested by Bethlehem police and transported to meet Colonie police on Wednesday, Feb. 12 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in August. She was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

Darryl McCoy, 56, of Schenectady, was brought to Colonie by DOCCS on Wednesday, Feb. 1 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in May. He was arraigned by Judge Sommers.

Tania Morrison, 25, of Schenectady, appeared in Colonie Town Court for an outstanding warrant for not showing up in February.

Nicole Frechette, 39, of Colonie, had an outstanding felony warrant from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday, Feb. 13. She was taken into custody and transported to meet deputies from that department.

Edward Sawicz, 56, of Schenectady, was picked up by State Police on on Thursday, Feb. 13 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in April. He was also charged with felony bail jumping. He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee