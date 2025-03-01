She cashed fake check at TD Bank in Colonie and withdrawing money

ALBANY – A 40-year-old Albany woman pleaded guilty to setting up a fraudulent business and bank account to steal $90,000 from an Illinois municipality, Albany County District Attorney Lee C. Kindlon announced on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Kasia Jackson appeared in Albany County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 19, before the Honorable William Little and pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the second degree. Jackson will be sentenced on Tuesday, May 14, and faces up to 15 years in state prison, along with a requirement to pay full restitution.

In late 2023, Colonie Police received a call from a law enforcement official in the Village of Winnetka, Illinois, concerning a $133,000 check the municipality had issued to Global Infrastructure LLC in Chicago for construction work.

The check had gone missing, but electronic records showed that it was eventually deposited at a TD Bank location in Colonie. Police launched an investigation and discovered that Jackson had registered a fictitious business with the New York State Department of State under the same name (Global Infrastructure), then opened a business account at TD Bank and deposited the check at the Colonie branch.

Video surveillance footage from Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, showed Jackson withdrawing $30,000 from three separate TD Bank branches—Latham, East Greenbush, and Albany.

Colonie police executed a search warrant at Jackson’s home in Albany on Thursday, Feb. 1, and charged her with second-degree grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, identity theft, and possession of a forged instrument, all felonies.

It remains unknown how Jackson came into possession of the check.

Colonie Police Investigators Jay Gerace Sr. and James Splonskowski handled the case, with Assistant District Attorney William Andrews serving as the lead prosecutor.