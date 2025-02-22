Assault on police officer after chase

DELMAR—Bethlehem police arrested a belligerent Latham man for assault of a police officer at a traffic stop in center Delmar on Tuesday, Jan. 14 but not before it took three officers to subdue him and another to draw her service weapon. The man was also in possession of Methanphenamine and review of body-worn and dashboard camera footage of the incident was consistent with someone taking it.

Two days later Joel Tuberville, 33, was arrested again and charged in Colonie for an incident at his former apartment and for not showing up for court on another incident.

According to reports, a Bethlehem patrol unit attempted to stop a gray 2008 Impala that was traveling westbound without adequate lights, registration or muffler on Delaware Avenue at approximately 12:53 a.m. When the officer initiated a traffic stop, the driver failed to stop.

Near the intersection of Kenwood Avenue, dashboard video showed Tuberville swerve towards another patrol unit coming in the other direction to intercept the vehicle. The chase continued until Tuberville turned on to Abbey Road and abruptly pulled the car across the road and jumped out of the car towards the officer.

At this point, the officer drew her service weapon and ordered Tuberville to get back in his car, but instead, he turned around and put his hands out to his side. Other officers arrived at the scene and four of them attempted to take Tuberville into custody.

At first Tuberville did as the officers commanded, but then did not and struggled to get free. He was eventually put in handcuffs after a two-minute struggle and being put on the ground, which was icy and hard.

One officer was injured and Tuberville had lacerations to his face from the ground. Delmar Bethlehem EMS responded to treat him and he was eventually transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital for further treatment. Tuberville continued to struggle with EMS and hospital staff and had to be restrained in the process.

During the search of Tuberville, officers found 1.11 grams of methamphetamine in his shirt pocket. He was irate when he could not get it back at the hospital.

That night he was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing a police officer, and obstructing governmental administration, all misdemeanors, and ticketed for operating an unregistered motor vehicle, no insurance, failure to use a designated lane, failure to keep right, inadequate lights, unsafe lane change, and failing to obey a police officer.

At that time, he also had an outstanding warrant from Colonie, but they could not take him then and he was advised to turn himself in. More about that later.

He was released to hospital staff and given appearance tickets for Bethlehem Town Court on January 21.

Police then applied for and received an arrest warrant for Tuberville for second degree assault of a police officer with intent to injure, a felony.

Two days later, when Tuberville was back in Bethlehem Town Court he was processed, arraigned and sent to the Albany County jail.

He was back in court due to an incident in Colonie at 3:44 p.m. on Vermont View Drive. Tuberville was a person of interest in a tenant/landlord dispute call where he was evicted from his apartment.

According to reports, Tuberville allegedly returned to the apartment and found the locks changed, then smashed the front window to gain entry.

He was found in the apartment. Tuberville was charged with second degree burglary of a dwelling with criminal intent and third degree criminal mischief, both felonies.

He also had an outstanding warrant from Colonie Town Court for not showing up to court on December 2 to face charges for an October 19 domestic incident.

According to the Albany County District Attorney’s office, Tuberville was charged with bail jumping, a misdemeanor, in addition to the warrant.

He has an appearance date on February 18 in Bethlehem Town Court and an appearance on February 26 in Colonie Town Court.