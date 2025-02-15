LATHAM – Colonie police responded to a domestic dispute on Saturday, Jan. 25 on Whitney Road and took two men into custody.

According to reports, at 1:18 p.m. police arrested Aaron Shoemaker, 41, of Latham, for a large quantity of drugs including methamphetamine. He was also charged with burglary.

He was charged with criminal possession of methamphetamine, criminal possession of narcotics and burglary, all felonies, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and acting in a manner to injure a child, all misdemeanors.

Shawn Stuber, 43, of Berne, was a bystander at the incident and was also charged with criminal possession of methamphetamine, a felony.

Both men were arraigned in Colonie Town Court on January 25.