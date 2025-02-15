Money also showed up in North Greenbush

DELMAR – A Staten Island woman was transported from New York City to face charges related to a July 2019 incident at Hannaford on Delaware Avenue involving the alleged use of counterfeit money.

According to reports, Sashana Henry, 25, also used fake money to purchase items in North Greenbush on the same day. She used the counterfeit bills to buy Visa cash cards and some mouthwash.

In 2019, Henry allegedly used $120 in fake bills and $120 in real ones to complete purchases. A warrant was later signed for her arrest.

Henry was located and detained by NYPD on Thursday, Jan. 30. Two Bethlehem detectives traveled to New York City to pick her up and return her to Bethlehem.

She was processed and charged with first-degree forgery and first-degree possession of a forged instrument, both felonies, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. Henry was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Erin Lynch and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Left turn, no reg, no license, had warrant

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police observed a maroon Jeep make an illegal left turn out of 329 Feura Bush Road on Friday, Jan. 31, at 3:44 p.m. and performed a traffic stop.

According to reports, the vehicle had a suspended registration, and the driver, Wilson Berrios, 26, of Amsterdam, had a suspended license. Berrios also had an active arrest warrant from Amsterdam.

He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for failing to obey a traffic device.

Berrios was issued tickets and transported to meet officers from the Amsterdam police.

Warrants and crack cocaine

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police responded to the Comfort Inn on Route 9W for a report of a man exhibiting irregular behavior on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 5:16 a.m.

According to reports, police observed Tyron Cordero, 39, who is homeless, having difficulty functioning and failing to clearly express his thoughts. Cordero said he was experiencing homelessness and requested a ride to the Capital City Mission.

A check of his license found that he had several active arrest warrants in the Capital District. He was taken into custody, and during a pat-down search, police found a baggie of crack cocaine in his shirt pocket.

He was originally charged with criminal possession of cocaine, a felony, but that was reduced to a misdemeanor due to a measurement error when weighing the drug.

Cordero was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail. Rotterdam police were notified of his remand status for a warrant there. He is now in Schenectady County Jail.

3 years, 2 warrants for 2022 larceny

DELMAR – A homeless woman arrested separately for DWAI-Drugs and larceny during a four-day period in April 2022 is in jail after failing to appear on the original charge.

According to reports, at approximately 12:51 a.m., Alicia Seitz, 34, was arrested at a traffic stop on Thursday, Feb. 6, on Delaware Avenue for an active warrant for not showing up to Bethlehem Town Court. Alicia was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Tonya Seitz, 39, of Watervliet, who was driving on a restricted license and an expired registration.

This was the second warrant arrest for Alicia Seitz for this incident. She was arrested on April 18, 2023, for the same thing and released on her own recognizance at that time.

The original incident took place at Walmart on Route 9W on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Alicia Seitz allegedly purchased a television but later returned to the store, took another one of the same model from the shelves, returned it at the service desk with the old receipt and received cash. She was arrested for petit larceny.

She was arrested four days after the original incident for DWAI-Drugs after allegedly crashing into another vehicle and having a fight with that driver. She also had drug paraphernalia.

She was released on an appearance ticket for that charge.

This time, Alicia Seitz was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and then sent to Albany County Jail. She is scheduled to return to court on Monday, March 4.

Tonya Seitz was charged with driving with a suspended registration and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors and ticketed for a license restriction violation. Polikce found a quantity of fentanyl in the vehicle.

She was arraigned, released and is scheduled to be back in court on Monday, March 4.

Felony DWI in New Scotland

NEW SCOTLAND – On Thursday, Jan. 23, at about 7:56 p.m., State Police responded to a one-car crash into a tree off the roadway on Swift Road.

The motorist was located and identified as Mark E. Weber, 26, of Voorheesville. Weber was arrested on charges of DWI. At the barracks he provided a breath sample that returned a .20 percent BAC.

Further investigation discovered Weber had a previous DWI conviction within the last 10 years and was charged with felony DWI.

He was issued tickets returnable to New Scotland Town Court on Thursday, Feb. 27, and released.